Quebec's CAQ secures bigger mandate with pledge to cap immigration, protect French
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Quebec Premier Francois Legault, who campaigned to protect the French language and cap immigration, was set for a second term on Monday with a thumping election victory in the Canadian province, promising to cut taxes to offset higher living costs.
US News and World Report
Morocco Issues First Permits for Cannabis Production
RABAT (Reuters) - A Moroccan state agency has issued the first 10 permits for the use of cannabis in industry and medicine and for export, it said, the result of a law passed last year. Farmers who organise into cooperatives in the northern mountain areas of Al Houceima, Taounat and...
US News and World Report
Russia: Annual Grain Harvest to Grow 5 Million Tonnes Thanks to 'New Territories'
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's grain harvest is set to grow by about 5 million tonnes a year thanks to its incorporation of four Ukrainian territories, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Tuesday. "Considering the arable land that exists there, I think at least 5 million tonnes of grain will be...
Brazil election: why was Sunday’s result so disappointing for the left?
Closer than expected result in first round of voting means Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro face runoff
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
Mexican economy minister resigns, dealing blow to trade team amid U.S. talks
MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier stepped down on Thursday, depriving Mexico of one of its key trade negotiators as her government scrambles to head off a major dispute over energy with the United States and Canada.
msn.com
Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
US News and World Report
Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
Brazilian Presidential Election To Be Runoff Between Current President and Former President
BRAZIL – With none of the 11 candidates on the ballot receiving more than 50% of the votes on Sunday, Brazilian voters will now decide between two candidates for President of Brazil on Sunday, October 30. While former President Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva received the most votes on...
Europe’s deglobalization and surging nationalism have echoes of the 1930s. Now it's heading into a major energy crisis.
Countries are turning away from globalization, as populism has a moment in the sun.
US News and World Report
Europe's New Club Meets Without Russia
PRAGUE (Reuters) -The European Union and its neighbours from Britain to Turkey met on Thursday to discuss shared security and energy problems stemming from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in a rare and symbolic summit of 44 European countries - but not Russia. The Prague gathering is the inaugural summit of...
US News and World Report
Spain Kicks off Parliamentary Negotiations on Budget Aimed at Curbing Populism
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's finance minister launched on Thursday what is likely to be a tough fight in parliament to get approval for a draft 2023 budget that features strong social spending and is partly aimed at containing the rise of populism amid economic anxiety. The current coalition government, made...
US News and World Report
OPEC+ Move Reignites Americans' Top Worry Ahead of November Midterms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A production cut by the OPEC+ oil cartel is reigniting U.S. voters' No. 1 fear - high inflation - and handing a potential boost to Republican candidates less than five weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. President Joe Biden's White House has condemned the announced cut...
BBC
Northern Ireland conservation groups issue warning over laws
Northern Ireland's environmental law could face its biggest change in a generation unless Stormont acts, conservation groups have warned. They have written to Stormont departments and the NI secretary over concerns with the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill. The bill would remove the majority of EU-derived law kept...
Tight race seen as Denmark calls November election
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called an early general election for November 1, with her left-wing bloc neck and neck in the polls against the right and far right. Following the reprimand, the Radical Left party demanded the prime minister call early elections, or they would topple the government by joining the opposition in a vote of no-confidence.
BBC
Daniel Kawczynski's disappointment at chancellor's tax U-turn
A Conservative MP has said he was "disappointed" by the chancellor's U-turn on the top rate of income tax. Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, defended the policy which he said would attract wealth-creating entrepreneurs to the UK. The government announced plans to scrap the 45p rate of income...
Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after tight Brazil election
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office.
Canada's Trudeau under pressure from Conservative rival to back new LNG
OTTAWA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canada's new Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to back new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects as European countries reach out in a bid to plug energy shortfalls.
US News and World Report
Haiti's PM Henry Calls for Foreign Help Amid Gang Blockade
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Wednesday called on the international community to help the Caribbean nation, as a gang blockade of a key fuel terminal has created widespread shortages of goods including drinking water. Gangs have since last month been blocking the entrance to the Varreux...
OPEC+ Oil Production Slash Exposes Limits of Biden's Pressure on MBS, Putin
The decision made by Russia, Saudi Arabia and other nations that make up the world's oil cartel and its partners to significantly slash production will likely produce effects felt across the globe the globe — including in the U.S., where President Joe Biden has appealed to Riyadh and other oil-rich Arab states for greater output while at the same time maintaining economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
