ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Morocco Issues First Permits for Cannabis Production

RABAT (Reuters) - A Moroccan state agency has issued the first 10 permits for the use of cannabis in industry and medicine and for export, it said, the result of a law passed last year. Farmers who organise into cooperatives in the northern mountain areas of Al Houceima, Taounat and...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Quebecers#Montreal#Divisive Campaign#Legault Eyes Unity#Air Transat#Caq#Cbc#French#The Association For Ca
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
US News and World Report

Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
US News and World Report

Europe's New Club Meets Without Russia

PRAGUE (Reuters) -The European Union and its neighbours from Britain to Turkey met on Thursday to discuss shared security and energy problems stemming from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in a rare and symbolic summit of 44 European countries - but not Russia. The Prague gathering is the inaugural summit of...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Spain Kicks off Parliamentary Negotiations on Budget Aimed at Curbing Populism

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's finance minister launched on Thursday what is likely to be a tough fight in parliament to get approval for a draft 2023 budget that features strong social spending and is partly aimed at containing the rise of populism amid economic anxiety. The current coalition government, made...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

OPEC+ Move Reignites Americans' Top Worry Ahead of November Midterms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A production cut by the OPEC+ oil cartel is reigniting U.S. voters' No. 1 fear - high inflation - and handing a potential boost to Republican candidates less than five weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. President Joe Biden's White House has condemned the announced cut...
BUSINESS
BBC

Northern Ireland conservation groups issue warning over laws

Northern Ireland's environmental law could face its biggest change in a generation unless Stormont acts, conservation groups have warned. They have written to Stormont departments and the NI secretary over concerns with the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill. The bill would remove the majority of EU-derived law kept...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Tight race seen as Denmark calls November election

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called an early general election for November 1, with her left-wing bloc neck and neck in the polls against the right and far right. Following the reprimand, the Radical Left party demanded the prime minister call early elections, or they would topple the government by joining the opposition in a vote of no-confidence.
WORLD
BBC

Daniel Kawczynski's disappointment at chancellor's tax U-turn

A Conservative MP has said he was "disappointed" by the chancellor's U-turn on the top rate of income tax. Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, defended the policy which he said would attract wealth-creating entrepreneurs to the UK. The government announced plans to scrap the 45p rate of income...
INCOME TAX
960 The Ref

Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after tight Brazil election

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Haiti's PM Henry Calls for Foreign Help Amid Gang Blockade

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Wednesday called on the international community to help the Caribbean nation, as a gang blockade of a key fuel terminal has created widespread shortages of goods including drinking water. Gangs have since last month been blocking the entrance to the Varreux...
WORLD
Newsweek

OPEC+ Oil Production Slash Exposes Limits of Biden's Pressure on MBS, Putin

The decision made by Russia, Saudi Arabia and other nations that make up the world's oil cartel and its partners to significantly slash production will likely produce effects felt across the globe the globe — including in the U.S., where President Joe Biden has appealed to Riyadh and other oil-rich Arab states for greater output while at the same time maintaining economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy