Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension

Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
Cardinals: Students, workers should be excused for Molina and Pujols Day

St. Louis Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have been given their own holidays. St. Louis should grant people time off to celebrate them. Baseball is more than a pastime for your average St. Louis-area resident — it’s a necessity, as integral to survival as food and shelter. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have provided sustenance to St. Louis Cardinals fans for well over a decade, and St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones just declared Oct. 4 to be Yadier Molina day and Oct. 5 as Albert Pujols day. The days were chosen to reflect the pair’s iconic jersey numbers.
Pedro Martinez reveals most difficult part of facing Yankees in the postseason

With the MLB postseason drawing near, legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez is looking back on his own career on the game’s biggest stage. It’s hard to believe he’s been retired for more than a decade now. These days, his postseason work is very different; he’s a spectator and commentator, watching and analyzing dominant pitching for MLB Network and MLB on TBS, rather than doing it himself.
Fan who caught Judge's 62nd HR unsure what he'll do with it

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Yankees: Aaron Judge illustrates Joey Gallo futility

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had a season for the ages in 2022. If we exclude the Steroid Era, there have only been two seasons where a player hit 60+ homers since the beginning of Major League Baseball in 1871. Even with the Steroid Era, there have been five. Judge notching 62 homers is an incredible accomplishment by any measure. But when compared to Joey Gallo, his home run total is even more ridiculous.
How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
With Aaron Judge resting, Yankees miss out on 100 wins losing a snoozer of a finale

ARLINGTON, Texas — The stands were half empty and the buzz was gone with Aaron Judge on the bench for the Yankees’ regular-season finale. There was no need to play No. 99 again because Roger Maris’ home run record had been slayed the night before and a Triple Crown was out of reach with Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez virtually assured of winning the AL batting title.
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez...
