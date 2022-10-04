Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension
Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
Barry Bonds Responds to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run
Amid the “home run king” debates, the Giants legend weighed in on Tuesday night’s record.
Cardinals Wild Card game times and televised schedule announced
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend at Busch Stadium in a best-of-three Wild Card Series. This series will see a rematch of the 2011 National League Divison Series where the Cardinals beat the Phillies, eventually winning the World Series that year.
Cardinals: Students, workers should be excused for Molina and Pujols Day
St. Louis Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have been given their own holidays. St. Louis should grant people time off to celebrate them. Baseball is more than a pastime for your average St. Louis-area resident — it’s a necessity, as integral to survival as food and shelter. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have provided sustenance to St. Louis Cardinals fans for well over a decade, and St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones just declared Oct. 4 to be Yadier Molina day and Oct. 5 as Albert Pujols day. The days were chosen to reflect the pair’s iconic jersey numbers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Yankees’ Aaron Judge celebrated with family, teammates after record-setting home run
ARLINGTON, Texas — Every Yankees player, manager Aaron Boone and his coaching staff, the support staff gathered in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late Tuesday night after 18 innings of baseball. First came a 5-4 Yankees win, then a 3-2 loss that felt like a victory during...
Pedro Martinez reveals most difficult part of facing Yankees in the postseason
With the MLB postseason drawing near, legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez is looking back on his own career on the game’s biggest stage. It’s hard to believe he’s been retired for more than a decade now. These days, his postseason work is very different; he’s a spectator and commentator, watching and analyzing dominant pitching for MLB Network and MLB on TBS, rather than doing it himself.
Aaron Judge rumors: ESPN’s Buster Olney thinks Giants will offer more money than Yankees
A walk season for the ages. That’s what Aaron Judge had in 2022, with the New York Yankees slugger hitting an American League single-season record 62 home runs and making a run at the Triple Crown as free agency looms after the World Series. Judge, you may remember, rejected...
Fan who caught Judge's 62nd HR unsure what he'll do with it
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
Mike Francesa Wasn't Happy With 1 Aspect Of Aaron Judge's Home Run Record
Aaron Judge finally made history and broke the American League home run record on Tuesday night. Judge hit his 62nd homer against the Texas Rangers, breaking the tie with former New York Yankee slugger Roger Maris. It rightfully got a lot of attention in the sports world, but one thing...
Yankees News: Aaron Boone speaks on looming Game 1 starting pitcher decision
The New York Yankees have a big pitching decision looming ahead of Game 1 of the ALDS in about a week. With the final game of the regular season against the Texas Rangers slated to start at 4 PM, manager Aaron Boone spoke about the big decision, likely offering an answer within the next 24 hours.
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
New York Yankees: Aaron Judge illustrates Joey Gallo futility
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had a season for the ages in 2022. If we exclude the Steroid Era, there have only been two seasons where a player hit 60+ homers since the beginning of Major League Baseball in 1871. Even with the Steroid Era, there have been five. Judge notching 62 homers is an incredible accomplishment by any measure. But when compared to Joey Gallo, his home run total is even more ridiculous.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
Royals linked to ex-Yankees coach after firing manager Mike Matheny
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Joe Espada is a possible managerial candidate. Again. This time, it’s the Kansas City Royals who could be interested in Espada, currently the Houston Astros bench coach. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Royals are looking for a...
With Aaron Judge resting, Yankees miss out on 100 wins losing a snoozer of a finale
ARLINGTON, Texas — The stands were half empty and the buzz was gone with Aaron Judge on the bench for the Yankees’ regular-season finale. There was no need to play No. 99 again because Roger Maris’ home run record had been slayed the night before and a Triple Crown was out of reach with Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez virtually assured of winning the AL batting title.
Ex-Yankees coach could be lock as Phillies manager after clinching NL wild card
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The Phillies did more than just clinch a playoff spot with Monday’s 3-0 win over the Houston Astros. Philadelphia may have also guaranteed Rob Thomson returns next season as manager. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. When Philadelphia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
YES Network’s Michael Kay lauded for call on Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run (VIDEO)
Michael Kay had a front-row seat for MLB history. The YES Network announcer called Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday as the New York Yankees lost to the Texas Rangers, 3-2, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. “High fly ball. Deep left. There it...
FOX Sports
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
FOX Sports
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez...
Comments / 0