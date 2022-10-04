ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US News and World Report

Mexican Government Suffers Major Data Hack, President's Health Issues Revealed

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Mexican government said on Friday it had suffered a major cyber hack of data held by the armed forces, including details about President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's heart condition that led to his hospitalization in January. The president, speaking at a regular news conference, said information...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS DFW

Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mike Lindell under investigation over identity theft and damage to computer connected to voting machine

Mike Lindell’s efforts to aid Donald Trump and the campaign to overturn the 2020 election may have finally gotten him into trouble.NBC News reported on Wednesday that the hybrid pillow vendor and political operative is under federal investigation for a number of serious crimes related to his efforts to prove that widespread voter fraud or other election-related shenanigans cost Donald Trump the election in 2020. He has continued to pursue those conspiracies throughout 2022, despite ongoing insistences from relevant federal and state agencies that his assertions are incorrect as well as his own inability to come up with any...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges

An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
FARGO, ND
US News and World Report

California Family Kidnapped on Monday Found Dead, Sheriff Says

(Reuters) -Four members of a California family, including an 8-month-old girl, were found dead in a rural area on Wednesday after they were abducted in the city of Merced on Monday, authorities said. The victims were identified as the baby, Aroohi Dheri, who was abducted along with her mother, Jasleen...
MERCED, CA
FOX 13 News

Utah's AG joins fight over docs seized at Trump's Florida home

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has signed on to a challenge of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida. Reyes joined a multi-state coalition of Republican attorneys general who have filed a "friend of the court" brief demanding the return of documents President Trump deems privileged. The amicus was filed in the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
UTAH STATE
US News and World Report

Biden Stands Apart From Trump

As usual, President Joe Biden didn't mention his predecessor by name. But when Biden spoke Monday to the people of hurricane-ravaged Ponce, Puerto Rico, his underlying message was clear: Unlike former President Donald Trump, I'm going to stick by you until the island recovers from yet another devastating natural disaster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

