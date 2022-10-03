ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
uoregon.edu

Cybersecurity event brings experts to campus Oct. 13

This month, the Oregon Cyber Resilience Summit will bring federal and industry security leaders to the University of Oregon campus for the first time in three years. The one-day summit will take place Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Erb Memorial Union. UO students, faculty members and staff can register for free.
EUGENE, OR
uoregon.edu

UO to fill 11 positions as part of its Environment Initiative

As part of its commitment to environmental justice and climate solutions, the University of Oregon is filling 11 positions for a fall term cluster hire. Positions are in a variety of roles across campus and are available in architecture, chemistry, earth sciences, environmental studies, geography, landscape architecture, political science and sociology.
EUGENE, OR
uoregon.edu

Fill your plates and senses with fall Street Faire food and fun

Open air dining is on the menu during the ASUO Street Faire. The gastronomic grazing event brings the University of Oregon community together at the beginning of fall term. Forty new and returning vendors will line East 13th Avenue in the heart of campus, Oct. 12-14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
EUGENE, OR
uoregon.edu

African American Workshop and Lecture Series opens Oct. 11

The University of Oregon African American Workshop and Lecture Series kicks off Oct. 11 with a presentation by Vanderbilt University professor Ebony O. McGee. Her lecture “Black, Brown, Bruised: How Racialized STEM Education Stifles Innovation” will highlight both overt and systemic racism in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and the various ripple effects that result.
EUGENE, OR
uoregon.edu

Researcher who studies the gig economy is new Morse Chair

This fall the Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics welcomes Juliet Schor as 2022-23 Wayne Morse Chair. Schor is an economist and sociologist at Boston College who has been studying the sharing and gig economies since 2011. Her research focuses on how labor and consumption can be reimagined so working and spending are more humane experiences now and as firm foundations for sustainable future economies.
EUGENE, OR
uoregon.edu

Tidal wave of phishing sets lure for personal accounts

The day before fall term began, members of the University of Oregon community received more than 50,000 emails with fake job offers, asking recipients to provide a non-UO email address to continue the conversation. That wave of phishing emails timed at the start of fall term fits a familiar pattern...
EUGENE, OR
uoregon.edu

New exhibit looks at the American West through modern art

An award-winning exhibition that challenges cultural and historical notions of the American West is now on view at the UO’s Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art. “Many Wests: Artists Shape an American Idea,” examines the perspectives of 48 modern and contemporary artists who offer a broader and more inclusive view of the region. The show will run through Dec. 18.
