Every October, I get itchy. The air loosens, the light turns golden — and I begin to question life in the city all over again. Several years ago on a crisp, October day, I was hit by a car driver while on my way to a yoga class in my Brooklyn neighborhood. As I stepped into a crosswalk, I noted that a moving car intended to turn left onto the same street yet had slowed, acknowledging me. I walked ahead and, enjoying a glorious sky above 15th Street that stretched all the way to the Hudson River, slowed my stride by just a fraction. And the driver expected something else. He never stopped; he kept moving, a hair faster than I walked.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO