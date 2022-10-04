This year’s Red River Rivalry is a rare one. Texas and Oklahoma have underperformed so far this season and need wins to stay alive in the race for a Big 12 championship. Both teams also have question marks at quarterback: Quinn Ewers is reportedly set to return after missing the last three games, and the Sooners have yet to announce a starter. Redshirt junior Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to TCU, prompting redshirt junior Davis Beville to fill in for the remainder of the game. No matter who gears up for the Sooners, expect Saturday’s matchup to be another close one.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO