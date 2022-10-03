ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

hillsdale.edu

A Valuable “Experience”

Freshman Cassandra DeVries and senior Justin Nater are on the opposite ends of their academic careers at Hillsdale College. What do they have in common? They both attended Hillsdale College Alumni Tour networking events last month in Michigan. Experience: Detroit was September 15 at the Detroit Athletic Club, while the...
MLive

See the fall 2022 student counts for Jackson County schools

JACKSON, MI - Things had been trending in a positive direction for Jackson Public Schools in recent years after going from losing around 300 students a year in the mid-2010s to a small increase in students last fall, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. Michigan’s fall student Count Day on Wednesday, Oct....
WLNS

Jackson College program set to makes moves in manufacturing careers

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson College is preparing to train the next generation of advanced manufactures. It’s a project leaders say has been years in the making. “There’s a lot of demand for skills that were not in demand before,” said Department Chair for Professional Trades, Eddie Burkhead. That need is what Burkhead hopes to […]
WLNS

Renovated Center works to inspire Jackson’s youth

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The words “Purpose + Potential = Empowerment” are written on the walls inside of Isaiah’s Hub, the newly renovated youth center in Jackson. For founder Jay Willis, these words are the foundation he hopes inspires every kid who walks through these doors. “If you can see their potential and you give […]
WLNS

Controversial Jackson Co. State House candidate ends campaign

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson County candidate for the State House of Representatives who was embroiled in controversy has ended his campaign. Democrat Maurice Imhoff was in the hot seat after reports surfaced that he had been investigated for threats made against schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police […]
WWMTCw

FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
radioresultsnetwork.com

This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula

The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
thevillagereporter.com

Das Essen Haus Café Open For Business In Wauseon

RIBBON CUTTING … Owners Brandon and Becky Rhodes, together with their children, family members, Manager Carrie Krasula, and Wauseon Chamber of Commerce representatives and members stand together for a ribbon cutting in front of the new Das Essen Haus Café in Wauseon. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILlIPS, STAFF) The...
Michigan Advance

Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.

The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters.  Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
lansingcitypulse.com

Right-to-lifer and openly gay man face off for county Commission seat

Francis Schafer first encountered Monica Schafer, the Republican nominee for the Ingham County Board of Commissioners District 15, at a senior citizens event in Williamston. He liked her, he said, because she was a “very strong conservative.”. “That’s what I appreciate right now,” said Schafer, a retired Michigan State...
cityofjackson.org

Planning Jackson's future: New affordable housing effort in City

Looking over a model of the downtown area, Hakim Crampton envisions the future of affordable housing in Jackson. “This is a great opportunity for Reed Manor and downtown residents,” Crampton said. A lifelong Jackson resident, Crampton is Project Manager for the Choice Neighborhood Plan. The City of Jackson...
