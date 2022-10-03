Read full article on original website
hillsdale.edu
A Valuable “Experience”
Freshman Cassandra DeVries and senior Justin Nater are on the opposite ends of their academic careers at Hillsdale College. What do they have in common? They both attended Hillsdale College Alumni Tour networking events last month in Michigan. Experience: Detroit was September 15 at the Detroit Athletic Club, while the...
See the fall 2022 student counts for Jackson County schools
JACKSON, MI - Things had been trending in a positive direction for Jackson Public Schools in recent years after going from losing around 300 students a year in the mid-2010s to a small increase in students last fall, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. Michigan’s fall student Count Day on Wednesday, Oct....
Jackson College program set to makes moves in manufacturing careers
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson College is preparing to train the next generation of advanced manufactures. It’s a project leaders say has been years in the making. “There’s a lot of demand for skills that were not in demand before,” said Department Chair for Professional Trades, Eddie Burkhead. That need is what Burkhead hopes to […]
Renovated Center works to inspire Jackson’s youth
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The words “Purpose + Potential = Empowerment” are written on the walls inside of Isaiah’s Hub, the newly renovated youth center in Jackson. For founder Jay Willis, these words are the foundation he hopes inspires every kid who walks through these doors. “If you can see their potential and you give […]
Lansing to convert downtown into Block Aid Street Party
The heart of Lansing is set to transform into a Block Aid Street Party, Thursday evening.
wtvbam.com
Commissioners told Maple Lawn does not need first increment of $1 million advance at this time
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners were told during their work session on Thursday that Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation does not need the first increment of a $1 million advance at this time. It was agreed in August the advance would in...
Controversial Jackson Co. State House candidate ends campaign
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson County candidate for the State House of Representatives who was embroiled in controversy has ended his campaign. Democrat Maurice Imhoff was in the hot seat after reports surfaced that he had been investigated for threats made against schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police […]
WWMTCw
FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
John Cole’s Tennessee: Hillsdale’s Arnn gets tongue-tied
The post John Cole’s Tennessee: Hillsdale’s Arnn gets tongue-tied appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
radioresultsnetwork.com
This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula
The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
State: Farm near Homer grew produce using human waste
The state is telling people to throw out produce grown at a farm that was using untreated human waste as fertilizer.
thevillagereporter.com
Das Essen Haus Café Open For Business In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING … Owners Brandon and Becky Rhodes, together with their children, family members, Manager Carrie Krasula, and Wauseon Chamber of Commerce representatives and members stand together for a ribbon cutting in front of the new Das Essen Haus Café in Wauseon. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILlIPS, STAFF) The...
Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters. Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Tinora Rams head coach resigns, investigation into football program concludes
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse's resignation is immediate Wednesday night and a "school-based investigation" into concerns of possible hazing within the football program has concluded. "Appropriate athletic discipline has been imposed by the Board of Education," the Northeastern Local School Board of Education...
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
Eaton Area EMS ambulance services will remain in place
A possible plan from Sparrow Health Systems to get rid of ambulance services in Eaton County is now off the table, but local leaders are still expressing concerns for the future.
Detroit News
Michigan House Dems cut ties with Jackson County candidate after school threat reports surface
Michigan House Democrats are cutting ties with a young candidate in a Democratic-leaning swing seat after police reports indicate he's been investigated for alleged threats against schools he attended and was on probation at one point for assaulting a police officer. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson had been endorsed by a...
lansingcitypulse.com
Right-to-lifer and openly gay man face off for county Commission seat
Francis Schafer first encountered Monica Schafer, the Republican nominee for the Ingham County Board of Commissioners District 15, at a senior citizens event in Williamston. He liked her, he said, because she was a “very strong conservative.”. “That’s what I appreciate right now,” said Schafer, a retired Michigan State...
cityofjackson.org
Planning Jackson's future: New affordable housing effort in City
Looking over a model of the downtown area, Hakim Crampton envisions the future of affordable housing in Jackson. “This is a great opportunity for Reed Manor and downtown residents,” Crampton said. A lifelong Jackson resident, Crampton is Project Manager for the Choice Neighborhood Plan. The City of Jackson...
Fox47News
Peak fall colors arrive up north as foliage races along thanks to cold Michigan weather
LANSING, Mich. — Alright, this the moment many of you have been waiting for! Gas up those vehicles and hit the road. The great north is experiencing some peak fall color in certain areas. Primarily the interior portions of the upper peninsula and the higher elevations of the northern part of the lower peninsula.
