Markets

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
STOCKS
Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Why Avenue Therapeutics Is Trading Lower By 59%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV shares rose 42.3% to $11.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 83% on Thursday. HEXO Corp. HEXO rose 26.9% to $0.2719 in pre-market trading. Shares of HEXO traded higher by 17% on Thursday after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
STOCKS
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
STOCKS
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
STOCKS
Why This Cannabis ETF Surged 34% Today

Shares of the AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS closed 34% higher in Thursday's session after President Joe Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform that includes a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden also called on governors to "pardon simple state marijuana...
STOCKS
ChipMOS Registers 27% Revenue Decline In Q3

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC IMOS reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decrease of 26.6% year-on-year to $165.3 million. On a sequential basis, revenue declined by 23.3%. Revenue for the month of September 2022 was $50.1 million, representing a Q/Q decrease of 7.2% and a Y/Y reduction of 32.1%. The company noted that...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Companies Are Reporting Dropping Degree Requirements And Shifting To Skill-Based Hiring, But Credibility Still Looms As An Issue — A Boon For Edtech Platform Players Like Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST)?

The talent shortage just in the information technology (IT) and cybersecurity industries has put pressure on already-overwhelmed IT businesses. An estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs went unfilled in 2021 worldwide. The overall number of job openings in June was 10.7 million compared to 5.9 million unemployed, according to the U.S....
ECONOMY
9 Analysts Have This to Say About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ZI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $59.11 versus the current price of ZoomInfo Technologies at $45.88, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
MARKETS
Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, dropping below the $20,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, remained above the key $1,300 mark on Friday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded lower this morning. Casper...
MARKETS
What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy. Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
US Stock Futures Mixed; All Eyes On Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade on Friday after the Dow Jones dropped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting the nonfarm payrolls data for the month of September. US jobs report for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts...
STOCKS

