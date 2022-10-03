Read full article on original website
Related
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
Why Is Aurora Trading Higher Today? No, It's Not Just Because Biden's Historic Marijuana Reform Announcement
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$31.3 million (US$23.0 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$29.8 million in cash. The purpose of the transaction, which represents a repurchase of a portion of the notes at a...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
With Mortgage Rates Rising, Builders are Unloading Homes to Investors
As mortgage rates reach their highest level in 15 years — more than double what they were a year ago — it’s not just potential homebuyers feeling the pinch. Homebuilders are feeling the pain, too. In an effort to free themselves from inventory burden, builders are suddenly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Avenue Therapeutics Is Trading Lower By 59%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV shares rose 42.3% to $11.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 83% on Thursday. HEXO Corp. HEXO rose 26.9% to $0.2719 in pre-market trading. Shares of HEXO traded higher by 17% on Thursday after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump
When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Why This Cannabis ETF Surged 34% Today
Shares of the AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS closed 34% higher in Thursday's session after President Joe Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform that includes a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden also called on governors to "pardon simple state marijuana...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In EOG Resources 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
EOG Resources EOG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.95%. Currently, EOG Resources has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion. Buying $1000 In EOG: If an investor had bought $1000 of EOG stock 15 years...
ChipMOS Registers 27% Revenue Decline In Q3
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC IMOS reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decrease of 26.6% year-on-year to $165.3 million. On a sequential basis, revenue declined by 23.3%. Revenue for the month of September 2022 was $50.1 million, representing a Q/Q decrease of 7.2% and a Y/Y reduction of 32.1%. The company noted that...
Companies Are Reporting Dropping Degree Requirements And Shifting To Skill-Based Hiring, But Credibility Still Looms As An Issue — A Boon For Edtech Platform Players Like Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST)?
The talent shortage just in the information technology (IT) and cybersecurity industries has put pressure on already-overwhelmed IT businesses. An estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs went unfilled in 2021 worldwide. The overall number of job openings in June was 10.7 million compared to 5.9 million unemployed, according to the U.S....
Tilray Net Loss Nearly Doubles From Year Ago, But Biden Marijuana Pardons Keep The Stock Up
Canadian marijuana giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY reported Friday financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022, with net revenue of $153.2 million, which compares to revenue of $168.02 million for the same period last year. “Tilray Brands’ top and bottom-line results during the first quarter...
Domino's Pizza To Drop Around 3%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday
Barclays cut Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $350 to $315. Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Underweight rating on the stock. Domino's shares fell 3.3% to close at $324.22 on Thursday. Wells Fargo cut the price target on American Express Company AXP from $190 to $180. Wells Fargo...
9 Analysts Have This to Say About ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies ZI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $59.11 versus the current price of ZoomInfo Technologies at $45.88, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
As Global Recession Looms, These 3 Dividend Kings Are Primed To Benefit From The Sale Of Necessities
With the SPDR S&P 500 SPY down roughly 22.5% year-to-date, investors may want to turn to blue chip dividend kings. These stocks typically lose less of their value than other stocks in the S&P 500 and increase dividends for 50 consecutive years. For instance, the SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio...
Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, dropping below the $20,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, remained above the key $1,300 mark on Friday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded lower this morning. Casper...
Copernic Space And Sfera To Democratise Space Data Access With Cudo Compute
The partnership will give the wider commercial market access to excess satellite imaging power, downlinking power, and low-cost secondary sales to lower the cost of Earth Observation (EO) data. Why it matters. An open marketplace applying Web3 technology and distributed computing would allow new commercial accessibility and drive the shared...
What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy. Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
US Stock Futures Mixed; All Eyes On Jobs Report
U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade on Friday after the Dow Jones dropped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting the nonfarm payrolls data for the month of September. US jobs report for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts...
Columbia Care Launches New Cannabis-Infused Edibles Brand In These Six Markets
Columbia Care Inc. CCHW CCHW CCHWF 3LP has launched its new cannabis-infused edibles brand, Hedy, in six markets. A variety of fast-acting chocolates and gummies are now available in Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Massachusetts, Missouri and Virginia. Hedy gummies will be available in three flavors, including cherry lime, green apple and...
Comments / 0