Whatever happened to….
--Five local men were recognized for their 50 years of service to the Masons. They were Rayburn Crawford, Travis Holden, James Lipsey, E.J. Smith and Joe Orbeck, who accepted the award on behalf of his stepfather, the late Dennis Jack Carroll. --Former pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, Dr. David Crosby,...
Peggy Perez April 27, 1959 – September 26, 2022
Peggy Perez, age 63, of Clifton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Waco. Graveside services were held at noon, Saturday, Oct. 1, at Restland Cemetery, with Minister Deral McWhorter officiating. Peggy Aline Perez was born on April 27, 1959, in Winnsboro to Beulah Aline Stewart Malden and the...
New director named at Gatesville Senior Center
Gatesville welcomes Pam Rudolph as the new director of the Gatesville Senior Center. Rudolph assumed the directorship on August 16. One of nine children, she was born and raised in Gatesville and attended local schools. Before becoming director, Rudolph had a long history of geriatric care, family medicine and hospice...
Halloween Candy Maze and local food drive to be held Oct. 29
The Halloween Candy Maze and Local Food Drive will be on Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. It will be sponsored by the VFW post 8577, Barnard Beef Cattle Company, and Liberators L.E.M.C. Admission cost will be any canned or non-perishable food items, which will be donated to...
Dispatch
The following is a breakdown of activity reported through dispatchers during the period of September 29 – October 1. While there were many calls to the dispatcher, this is a partial list of more significant activity. Persons are reminded that only emergency calls should be made to 9-1-1, while all other calls to the police department should be made to 865-2226 or to the Sheriff’s office at 865-7201.
