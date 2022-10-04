Read full article on original website
Related
KDWN
California water agencies offer Colorado River savings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River say they’re willing to cut their use by about one-tenth. The four agencies laid out their proposal in a Wednesday letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. It marks the first time the agencies are publicly saying what they’d be willing to give up since the federal government called for reductions this summer. The river provides about one-third of Southern California’s urban water and is the only source of water for farms in the Imperial Valley. California is legally entitled to more water than any other state and is the last to lose it in times of shortage.
KDWN
Nevada high court overturns Reno road-rage murder conviction
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has overturned a murder conviction in a high-profile, road-rage case in Reno. The high court says in a 2-1 ruling that the Washoe County judge wrongly concluded last year that a fatal gunshot through a truck window constituted a burglary. Prosecutors had argued the burglary satisfied one of the legal requirements necessary to find Wayne Cameron guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of Jarrod Faust. The Supreme Court said it wasn’t possible to determine if the jury’s verdict was based on the prosecution’s alternative theory that the killing was premeditated. But it ruled the “bullet-entry” burglary argument shouldn’t have been allowed.
KDWN
ACLU sues over Nevada county’s hand-counting ballot plan
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The lawsuit cites three main violations of the Nevada constitution, state or federal law: the county’s plan to start hand-counting mail ballots early, which could release partial voting results; the ambiguity of who will get to use the touch screens meant for people with disabilities and the clerk’s plan for “stringent signature verification.”
KDWN
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California’s drought deepens, more rural communities are running out of water. Heavy pumping is depleting groundwater supplies that aren’t being replenished by rain and snowmelt. More than 1,200 wells have run dry this year statewide, a nearly 50% increase over the same period last year, according to state data. The groundwater crisis is most severe in the San Joaquin Valley, the country’s most productive agricultural region, where farmers rely more heavily on groundwater because they aren’t getting much water from the state’s depleted reservoirs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDWN
Both GOP candidates courting veterans in Nevada Senate race
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Republican Adam Laxalt is trying to capitalize on his military experience and Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s lack of it as he tries to turn a red seat blue in the swing state of Nevada. The former attorney general served as a judge advocate general in the Navy in Iraq. But he couldn’t emphasize that military record much during a sometimes-heated GOP primary. His opponent, retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, was a war hero who was nearly killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. Now Brown is campaigning for Laxalt, recently appearing with him serving up free hot dogs at the VFW in Reno.
KDWN
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. The Buffalo News reports that state and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, a suburb. An entry by Scott Andrusz broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds. A news release says the previous New York state record was 2,517 pounds. The winning squash will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through Oct. 16. A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin. Guinness World Records reports that specimen weighed in at just over 2,700 pounds in 2021.
KDWN
Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case. It’s a sign the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase. The revelation came Monday in a court order filed by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. It wasn’t immediately clear who the targets of the search warrants are or whether any search warrants had been executed. As the investigation ramps up, the public court filings have provided a rare window into the workings of a special grand jury that meets behind closed doors.
Comments / 0