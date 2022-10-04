Read full article on original website
River Logic Expands Its Leadership Team; Adds Two New Memebrs To Board Of Directors
Bets Lillo, a sustainability and supply chain specialist, has been appointed to help guide and advise on the company's growth agenda. Fremont, CA: River Logic's technology gives leaders the confidence they need to address difficult planning challenges throughout the company. Their platform, designed specifically for business customers, allows end-to-end company optimization through superior analytics and a novel cloud experience that provides quick scenario collaboration, data management, workflows, BI reporting, scalability, and more.
Corise To Help Overcome The Data And Technical Skills Gap
Greylock Partners, GSV Ventures, and Cowboy Ventures' seed investment of 8.5 million emphasize the critical need to upskill the technical workforce. Fremont, CA: CoRise is a real-time technical upskilling platform that equips businesses and people with cutting-edge technical expertise and best practices. CoRise officially launched its live online upskilling platform...
Major Innovations Shaping the Future of Contact Center
The contact center has experienced the rise of omnichannel and virtual assistants in the past decade. FREMONT, CA: Contact centers have experienced the advent of omnichannel, virtual assistants, and even the beginnings of the metaverse over the past decade. The increasing adoption of new technologies and the advent of customer...
Significance of Digital Rights Management Software for the Future of Businesses
Businesses can now efficiently manage their digital rights and protect their digital assets. They can benefit significantly from this groundbreaking technology once they register and acquire their software, especially securing content protection. FREMONT, CA: Businesses across the globe need to make immediate adjustments to their marketing content, advertisements, product and...
Cybersecurity Asset Management Company Axonius Adds Key Integrations With AWS
Integrations with Amazon Macie, Amazon GuardDuty, AWS SecurityHub, and Amazon Inspector give enterprises a deeper awareness of attack surfaces across cloud infrastructure. Fremont, CA: Axonius is a cybersecurity asset management software that provides enterprises with a complete asset inventory, identifies gaps, and automatically evaluates and enforces policies. The Axonius cyber asset surface management (CAASM) solution, which can be deployed in minutes, integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide customers with the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, reducing incidents, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. Axonius, named one of the largest growing cybersecurity firms by CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, protects millions of devices for customers worldwide.
Cybeats Partners With Veracode Providing Industry-Leading Application Security Services
The alliance intends to facilitate the expansion of both parties' existing positions in the global cybersecurity sector. FREMONT, CA: "We are honoured to partner with Veracode to expand each other's presence in the global cybersecurity market. As the cyber risk related to software supply chain attacks continues to mount, deep visibility and universal transparency using SBOMS is necessary for resilient cybersecurity defense," says Yoav Raiter, CEO of Cybeats.
Turo And Springml Collaborate To Accelerate Growth
The collaboration between SpringML and Turo will give their customers better access to information and help them make data-driven decisions seamlessly. FREMONT, CA: Albert Mangahas, Chief Data Officer at Turo, says, "At Turo, we fundamentally believe that access to data insights empowers our team and our customers to make data-driven decisions more quickly. CRM Analytics is a game changer. To make this all possible, SpringML has been a great partner. What might have taken us the better part of a year to do ourselves, SpringML has enabled us to do in months? Thanks to SpringML, we can accelerate our vision to share more insights and to extract more value from our data."
Celerium Acquires Dark Cubed
The purchase marks Celerium's transition from supporting cyber threat sharing to powering active cyber defense. Fremont, CA: Celerium enables active cyber protection systems, assisting businesses in their battle against rising cyberattacks. Celerium is an acknowledged leader in offering new cybersecurity solutions, with solutions and directions based on the developing demands of the whole industry, with a long 16-year history of supporting cyber threat sharing for vital industrial sectors and government organizations.
A Simple Guide to Conversational AI
Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) supports near-human interactions, enhancing customer experience (CX), increasing satisfaction, driving loyalty, and increasing customer lifetime value (LTV) Fremont, CA: Conversational AI is an umbrella phrase that refers to numerous approaches to allowing computers to converse with humans. This technology extends from simple natural language processing (NLP)...
Malwarebytes Expands Oneview Platform With Managed Service Providers
Malwarebytes attains 250percent YoY MSP partner growth and releases new modules to improve SMB threat prevention, detection, and resolution. Fremont, CA: Malwarebytes believes that freeing individuals and organizations from dangers allows them to thrive. Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded the company in 2008 with a single goal: to rid the globe of malware. Today, that objective has grown to include cyber security for everybody. Malwarebytes offers device protection, privacy, and prevention to individuals and enterprises through powerful, simple, and all-inclusive solutions at home, on the move, at work, or on campus. In addition, Malwarebytes' world-class team of threat researchers and security specialists enables the company to safeguard millions of consumers while combating existing and never-before-seen attacks with artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Consumer/Home Remote Access Solution From Remotepc
RemotePC introduces a high-performance remote desktop access solution with consumer plan features at an affordable price to the market. FREMONT, CA: The use of remote access for businesses in recent years have increased, but it is of great importance to remember that for consumers, simply having access to a single computer, whether it be for work purposes or personal use, is certainly something they will always derive benefit.
Inflect Welcomes David Mccullough And Tim Hoffman To Its Executive Team
In their new roles, Hoffman and McCullough are in a position to assist Inflect in revolutionizing the study, purchase, and sale of internet infrastructure. FREMONT, CA: "I couldn't be more thrilled to have both Tim and David joining Inflect's executive team at such a pivotal time. Our new executive team is well positioned to help us attract the very best technical and business resources, while continuing to develop new tools to guide buyers through the digital infrastructure purchase journey from research and exploration to frictionless transaction." says Mike Nguyen, CEO of Inflect.
Databank Celebrates Opening Its Sixth Data Center In The Salt Lake City Area
DataBank, a leading supplier of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, has inaugurated the SLC6 data center in Salt Lake City. Fremont, CA: DataBank offers the world's leading organizations, technology, and content providers the to manage and deploy their infrastructure, applications, and data on the appropriate platform, at the right time, and in the right location consistently. Its colocation and edge infrastructure footprint include 60+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 30+ locations, on-ramps to a cloud provider ecosystem, and a modular edge data center architecture with almost infinite reach.
