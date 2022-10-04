The collaboration between SpringML and Turo will give their customers better access to information and help them make data-driven decisions seamlessly. FREMONT, CA: Albert Mangahas, Chief Data Officer at Turo, says, "At Turo, we fundamentally believe that access to data insights empowers our team and our customers to make data-driven decisions more quickly. CRM Analytics is a game changer. To make this all possible, SpringML has been a great partner. What might have taken us the better part of a year to do ourselves, SpringML has enabled us to do in months? Thanks to SpringML, we can accelerate our vision to share more insights and to extract more value from our data."

