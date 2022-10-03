ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando weather forecast: Beautiful, dry, slightly warmer weather lingers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 85 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: Friday will present another beautiful day across Central Florida with dry skies and light winds continuing for all areas. Highs will reach the mid-80s this afternoon. Flood issues continue in the middle of the St. Johns River through the late week/ this weekend above Lake Harney, near DeLand, and at Astor.
Florida flooding: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'

Unprecedented flooding has destroyed homes across Central Florida, the result of heavy rain dropped by Ian. In Seminole County, residents along the St. Johns River are wading through waist-high water inside their homes to collect belongings. In Osceola County, as the water recedes, residents are concerned about health issues related to the record floodwaters.
Orlando fixes pipe burst as some deal with sewer overflow due

Jason Castle lives on Anderson and Mills in Orlando. He took cell video of the streets in his neighborhood left clogged after flooding from Ian. He thought sewer water was flowing out. He contacted FOX 35 News and we got in contact with the City of Orlando.
Florida man drowning in ditch saved by others

One of the dangers of flooding covering roads is you can’t see what’s beneath – or if there’s anything beneath you at all. That’s what put one senior in danger on Thursday evening in Geneva, Florida.
