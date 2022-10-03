Read full article on original website
Orlando weather forecast: Beautiful, dry, slightly warmer weather lingers in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 85 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: Friday will present another beautiful day across Central Florida with dry skies and light winds continuing for all areas. Highs will reach the mid-80s this afternoon. Flood issues continue in the middle of the St. Johns River through the late week/ this weekend above Lake Harney, near DeLand, and at Astor.
Orlando weather forecast: Comfortable weather during the day, cooler temperatures at night
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's Low: 62 degrees | Tomorrow's low: 84 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: Another quiet evening across Central Florida with fall-like temperatures. Flood issues remain a concern across Central Florida. Flooding will be a major at St. Johns River through midweek above Lake Harney, near DeLand, near Geneva, and at Astor.
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
Shocking photos from space show Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Shocking photos taken from the International Space Station shows just how much water Hurricane Ian brought to Florida. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the image showing Florida ‘shedding’ the massive amounts of water it took on after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. "This picture shows...
American flag found in Florida river after Hurricane Ian now flies high above water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A U.S. flag now flies high and dry above the St. Johns River after it was rescued from the swollen river by Central Florida deputies during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing its deputies rescuing the...
More Florida homes flooded as Astor sees St. Johns River crest
In Astor, the St. Johns River hit its highest point, cresting on Tuesday. Almost a week after Hurricane Ian hit, people watched the water slowly rise. It reached about two feet in some spots.
Blown-out windows due to Ian leave Daytona Beach businesses vulnerable
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A string of businesses at Pappa's Plaza along South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach was hit particularly hard. The plaza was home to Stroud's BBQ, Tres Leches Cafe restaurants, Aloha Laundry, and Carmine's Pizzeria. "This is the worst I've seen, it's this building," John Banshur, a...
Florida flooding: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
Unprecedented flooding has destroyed homes across Central Florida, the result of heavy rain dropped by Ian. In Seminole County, residents along the St. Johns River are wading through waist-high water inside their homes to collect belongings. In Osceola County, as the water recedes, residents are concerned about health issues related to the record floodwaters.
Orlando fixes pipe burst as some deal with sewer overflow due
Jason Castle lives on Anderson and Mills in Orlando. He took cell video of the streets in his neighborhood left clogged after flooding from Ian. He thought sewer water was flowing out. He contacted FOX 35 News and we got in contact with the City of Orlando.
Florida flooding: Sanford businesses worried as floodwaters rise in Lake Monroe
Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater.
Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down after Tyre Sampson's death, operators confirm
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park will be torn down following the tragic death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, the attraction's operators announced on Thursday. Tyre fell out of the ride's restraints in while visiting Florida for Spring Break back in March. "I’m like a...
Florida man drowning in ditch saved by others
One of the dangers of flooding covering roads is you can’t see what’s beneath – or if there’s anything beneath you at all. That’s what put one senior in danger on Thursday evening in Geneva, Florida.
Florida church helps cleanup flooded homes from Hurricane Ian
Members of the East Coast Believers Church in Oviedo, Florida, is helping to remove furniture from flooded homes in East Orlando's University Acres subdivision. FOX 35's David Martin has the story.
Central Florida church pitches in to remove furniture from flooded homes
Members of the East Coast Believers Church will continue their efforts to remove furniture from 30 flooded homes in East Orlando’s University Acres subdivision. The church started this project on Monday morning.
Couple FOX 35 News crew met during Ian rescue shows us flood damage to home
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A grandmother we met as she was rescued during Hurricane Ian invited us into her home, as she and her husband clean up the damage from catastrophic flooding in Osceola County. "You were so sweet." It was a touching reunion with Nancy Santucci and her husband David....
Days after Ian, Daytona residents still in need of help at flooded apartment complex
DAYTONA, Fla. - The City of Daytona Beach has a long road ahead in its recovery following Hurricane Ian. One of the things people seem to be most frustrated about is the lack of direction following the storm. Tyesha Turner’s apartment in Daytona flooded last Wednesday – the night Hurricane...
School bus stops moved in Volusia County to avoid streets flooded due to Ian
The Volusia County School District is having to reroute its buses and reorganize its student pickups because of flooding. The water in some streets is still about a foot high – if not worse.
Florida woman, 21, accused of stabbing sister to death for flirting with her boyfriend
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is facing a first-degree murder charge for reportedly stabbing her sister to death at an Orlando home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. According to an arrest affidavit, Fatiha Marzan, 21, allegedly killed her sister – 20-year-old Sayma Marzan – because she had...
Video shows Florida man using 1-year-old as human shield during standoff, Flagler sheriff says
Bodycam video shows the shocking moments an armed Florida man allegedly used a 1-year-old child as a human shield during a standoff with Flagler County deputies. (WARNING: The video contains sensitive content that may be difficult to watch)
21-year-old Florida deputy killed by friendly fire while serving warrant
Polk County Deputy Blane Lane has passed away after being shot in the line of duty while serving a felony warrant in Polk City early Tuesday morning. The round that struck Lane came from one of his fellow deputies' guns, law enforcement said. He was 21 years old.
