U2’s Bono to Launch Book Tour in Support of Memoir, ‘Surrender’
U2 singer Bono will undertake a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which is published on Nov. 1. Full dates appear below. The book tour, titled “Stories of Surrender” and produced by Live Nation, is billed as “An evening of words, music and some mischief…” The tour kicks off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, the day after the book is released, and continues across the U.S. and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. (local time); every...
iheart.com
Depeche Mode To Make Stop At AT&T Center In April
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees Depeche Mode announced today at a special event in Berlin that they will be releasing a new album and embarking on a world tour in 2023. The Memento Mori Tour will support the band’s forthcoming 15th studio album, Memento Mori, due out in Spring 2023. The show will make their only stop in Texas at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Sunday, April 2, at 7 p.m.
The FADER
Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 tour dates
Arctic Monkeys have announced details of a North American tour for summer 2023. The band will play two nights at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and The KIA Forum in Los Angeles as they bring new album The Car to the U.S. Irish band Fontaines DC will open on the tour with tickets on general sale from 10am local on Friday, October 7.
Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates
Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour. The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
NME
Dave Navarro sitting out upcoming Jane’s Addiction tour due to “continued battle” with long COVID
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band’s forthcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician is continuing to suffer from the effects of long COVID. In a message to fans posted on the band’s social media, Navarro confirmed he will not be performing on the...
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser
Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
Emily Nenni Releases Music Video for ‘In the Mornin” Before Hitting the Road with Kelsey Waldon
Emily Nenni has been honing her singing and songwriting craft in Nashville clubs for years. Additionally, she has released a pair of EPs and one full-length album. She introduced herself with the aptly-titled full-length Hell of a Woman in 2017. Then, she teamed up with Teddy & The Rough Riders for I Owe You Nothin’ in 2019. The next year, Nenni came back with her Long Game EP. Now, two years later, she’s getting ready to release her label debut On the Ranch via New West/Normaltown Records. On the Ranch drops November 4th. Today, she released a new music video and will be kicking off her tour supporting Kelsey Waldon tonight.
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Join Forces for Epic ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ Performance: VIDEO
Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival this weekend, and the Pearl Jam frontman joined her for a song. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was a massive hit for Stevie Nicks as a solo artist. But it almost didn’t happen. Her solo debut album was Bella Donna in 1981. She was working with Jimmy Iovine on the album, and he wasn’t convinced the album had a hit single. Meanwhile, he was also working with Tom Petty. He asked Petty if he had a song that he could contribute, and he offered up the duet.
NME
JAY B announces first details of his sophomore mini-album as Def., ‘abandoned love.’
JAY B has announced the first details of his forthcoming sophomore mini-album under the pseudonym Def., titled ‘abandoned love.’. The GOT7 member and soloist took to his Twitter page on October 5 to announce his next project as Def., revealed to be titled ‘abandoned love.’. JAY B has released and produced music under the pseudonyms Def. and Defsoul, which he first adopted as a stage name prior to his career as an idol.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Metallica perform Nothing Else Matters with “real singer” Mickey Guyton
The country musician joined the metal icons onstage during their set at New York's Global Citizen Festival. Country singer Mickey Guyton joined Metallica onstage to perform Nothing Else Matters recently at New York’s Global Citizen festival on September 24. The guest spot has since been shared on the event’s YouTube channel and now you can see their full collaboration, in all its pro-shot glory.
Country singer Jody Miller, one of Oklahoma's first Grammy winners, dies
One of the first Oklahomans to win a Grammy Award, country music singer Jody Miller died Thursday in her hometown of Blanchard surrounded by her family. Miller, who was 80, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease seven years ago. ...
The Smithereens' previously unheard "The Lost Album," from 1993, is worth the long wait
In the music industry, there's nothing like "lost music" to pique fans' interest. Too often, it turns out to be much ado about nothing, with the so-called "lost" tracks not amounting to much. Enter the Smithereens, whose LP "The Lost Album" has proven to be the exception to the rule....
thesource.com
DRAM Announces New Album ‘What Had Happened Was…’ for Oct. 27
DRAM is set to release a new album, announcing What Had Happened Was… for release on Oct. 27. The new album will arrive on WAVER Records. In 2021, DRAM, then going by Shelley FKA DRAM, released a self-titled album. The new album will feature singles “Wham” and the new...
The Cult, ‘Under the Midnight Sun': Album Review
The Cult has always defied easy categorization. For nearly 40 years, the West Yorkshire band's driving creative force has been the push and pull of singer Ian Astbury's post-punk spiritualism and guitarist Billy Duffy's arena-rock histrionics. This musical yin and yang resulted in a triptych of classic albums — 1985's Love, 1987's Electric and 1989's Sonic Temple — that ran the gamut from goth rock to quasi-glam metal, and it showed the Cult’s ability to adapt to changing musical trends without becoming beholden to them, keeping fans on their toes all the while.
