Emily Nenni has been honing her singing and songwriting craft in Nashville clubs for years. Additionally, she has released a pair of EPs and one full-length album. She introduced herself with the aptly-titled full-length Hell of a Woman in 2017. Then, she teamed up with Teddy & The Rough Riders for I Owe You Nothin’ in 2019. The next year, Nenni came back with her Long Game EP. Now, two years later, she’s getting ready to release her label debut On the Ranch via New West/Normaltown Records. On the Ranch drops November 4th. Today, she released a new music video and will be kicking off her tour supporting Kelsey Waldon tonight.

