Latest Anime News: The ‘Naruto’ 20th anniversary breathes new life into the series’ best moments and now ‘Bleach’ fans know exactly where to binge ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’

Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods
When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
An ambitious sci-fi disaster that tried to change cinema but killed a studio instead goes back under the spotlight
Plenty of big budget blockbusters come along and claim that they’re going to change cinema forever, but you can count the ones that have actually managed to do it on a couple of hands at most. As flawed as it was, colossal commercial catastrophe Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within did at least make an ambitious play to reinvent the wheel.
‘She-Hulk’ viewers are equal parts horrified and impressed at the show’s sudden dark turn
Warning: This article contains big spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8. Well, that took an unexpected turn. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reached its penultimate episode this Thursday and, for the most part, it left fans with a huge grin on their faces thanks to the long-awaited appearance of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, with the Man Without Fear and Tatiana Maslany’s Jade Giantess proving to be a sensational duo that we would love to see team up again in the MCU. But then, in the episode’s final five minutes, things got surprisingly dark.
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Amazon trolls its own trolls as fans balk at the horrifying ‘Rings’ alternatives that could have been
Only two episodes remain in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, leaving the show with little time to resolve the season’s many storylines. Not every plot point is likely to get a resolution this season, but fans are expecting at least a few major reveals before the final episode runs its credits. Criticism continues to target everything from the show’s stars to its plot, but some fans think Amazon is hitting back. Several notable quotes and carefully positioned bits of trivia hint that Amazon is well aware of its detractors, and it’s not above some light trolling of its own.
A hapless historical epic that ditched a great idea for something far worse rises up on the Netflix Top 10
Hollywood’s love of rehashing stories everyone knows by heart has been an issue for decades, and one of the great unanswered cinematic questions of our time is what would had happened if Ridley Scott had opted to stick with the original pitch for Nottingham, instead of refitting the idea into yet another straightforward retelling of the Robin Hood legend.
What happened to Princess in ‘The Walking Dead’?
The final batch of The Walking Dead episodes kicked off early last week with part three of season eleven now underway. It got off to a somewhat slow start with not all that much happening in the way of plot development. One fan favorite character has been notably absent for a few episodes, that being Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, played by Paola Lázaro, last seen two episodes ago in ‘Trust’.
The vastly superior sequel to a loathsome sci-fi thriller redeems itself on streaming
Even though the first installment recouped its production budget three times over and then some at the box office, nobody was exactly clamoring for a sequel to sci-fi thriller Skyline, for the sole reason that it was terrible. A 15 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 18 percent user rating hardly...
Like grandfather like great great great grandson, ‘The Rings of Power’ harks back to ‘The Lord of the Rings’
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, episode seven. There were a few notable callbacks to Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy in today’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, one of which may show just how similar Aragorn is to his ancestor. Episode seven – ‘The Eye’ –, dealt with the fallout of last week’s explosive (pun intended) episode and one character appeared to have been lost to us, though those paying attention will know that won’t stick for long.
‘Werewolf by Night’ star loved being part of the MCU’s most experimental project yet
The new Marvel show Werewolf By Night is not your usual superhero fare. For one thing, it’s filmed in black and white. Secondly, while it exists in the Marvel universe, it’s not weighed down by MCU timeline issues. This provided an unusual amount of creative freedom for a Marvel production.
An awe-inspiring epic never getting the sequels it deserved still stings almost 20 years later
Not every movie designed with the intention of launching a multi-film franchise is lucky enough to be rewarded with one, but it’s been almost 20 years, and fans are still struggling to come to terms with the acclaimed seafaring epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World existing as a standalone feature – as opposed to the launchpad for more installments it deserved to be.
Good Morning, Baltimore: The Pope of Trash is directing his first movie in almost twenty years
Some directors go away forever, or eventually get tired and retire from making movies. John Carpenter, for example, last directed in 2010 with The Ward. But the Pope of Trash, the Duke of Dirt himself, John Waters, is coming back with a new movie, his first as director since 2004.
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer leaves fans with immense guilt following inclusion of vengeful penguins
With the first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movies, the reception has been very mixed, but one particular glow-up has fans remembering some of their greatest gaming sins. Super Mario 64 was an amazing game and remains one of the most ground-breaking in the series, but it’s also potentially the only video game in existence to let players commit mass penguin genocide. If you weren’t throwing the adorable polygon penguins off the map, you’re lying.
‘American Horror Story: NYC’ hints at its ‘deadliest year’ yet with the official season 11 teaser
FX has released the first teaser for American Horror Story: New York City, the 11th season in the popular horror anthology franchise, and not shockingly, it looks to be mostly style over substance. In other words, while we know the location, we still don’t know what the big bad is going to be this season.
‘Titans’ star says DC’s superhero team gets ‘obliterated’ in season 4
Brenton Thwaites teased of what’s to come for Titans season four, and it’s not looking good. The actor plays Dick Grayson/Nightwing, the leader of the team and Batman’s former sidekick. He promises that season four will see the heroes encounter threats they’ve never faced before. The...
Is Celeborn dead in ‘The Rings of Power?’
Celeborn‘s conspicuous absence from The Rings of Power has already managed to raise quite a few eyebrows in the Tolkien fandom, but today’s penultimate episode finally revealed that the character indeed exists in the timeline. There’s a catch, though; he might be oh-so-very dead. In the books,...
The perfect director to take on ‘Blade’ has just landed in Marvel’s lap
The MCU’s very first “Special Presentation” landed on Disney Plus today, in the form of Werewolf by Night, and horror-leaning Marvel fans are loving it. There’s been a lot of interest in seeing the studio embrace the supernatural, darker side of its universe in recent years, ever since a Blade reboot was announced back in 2019, and WbN perfectly introduced us to that corner of the MCU, offering a spooky, gory, funny thrillride.
‘Werewolf by Night’ director addresses MCU timeline confusion
One of the first questions people ask when there’s a new Marvel TV show with a new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character is inevitably, “where does this fit in the Marvel timeline?” Werewolf by Night is no different. Director Michael Giacchino is acutely aware of this phenomenon...
The jury is out on whether ‘The Midnight Club’ lives up to Mike Flanagan’s lofty Netflix standards
It’s safe to say that Mike Flanagan ranks alongside the likes of Jordan Peele and Ti West as a modern-day horror aficionado whose name alone is enough to get the hype train pulling out of the station at warp speed. The Midnight Club encapsulated this perfectly, with Flanagan’s latest horror adaptation having drummed up quite a bit of noise in the days and weeks leading up to its release.
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
‘She-Hulk’ episode 8 casually resolves a huge MCU plot point that’s been around for years
Captain America: Civil War changed everything for the MCU heroes. In the wake of the Avengers’ disastrous Lagos mission, the United Nations instituted The Sokovia Accords. With a title referencing the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, these set out a legal framework to control and regulate the activities of people with enhanced abilities.
