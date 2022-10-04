Read full article on original website
Daily News
Anthony L. Hatten
Anthony Lavon Hatten, 65, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his residence. A native of Newark, NJ, and the son of Johnnie and Alpine Hatten, Anthony was…
Daily News
Robert E. “Bob” Johnson Sr.
Deacon Robert Earl Johnson Sr., 60, of East Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Monday, October 3, 2022, at UF Shands, Gainesville, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Palatka, he was…
Daily News
John Oneal
John Oneal, 73, of Palm Coast, entered the sunset of life on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach. Arrangements will be announced by Coleman’s Mortuary Family.
Daily News
Prep roundup: Palatka’s run is now done
St. Joseph boys swimmers stun Palatka to end 4-year win streak. The Palatka Junior-Senior High boys lost their first swim meet in four years in a 74-71 loss Thursday to visiting St. Joseph Academy at the Putnam Aquatic Center. The Panthers (6-1) held a slim 67…
Daily News
Rested Raiders Romp
Crescent City breaks game open in second quarter to defeat Indians. By Michael Lischio Jr. Daily News correspondent CRESCENT CITY – Despite similar records, Crescent City Junior-Senior and Keystone Heights high school’s football teams entered Friday’s game under…
Daily News
West Putnam church helps students with homecoming plans
INTERLACHEN – Two Interlachen Junior-Senior High School girls left a town church Friday with big grins, new shoes and new homecoming dresses for the big dance later this month. Sisters Kimberlie Allen, 16, and Selena Brenneman, 17, stopped by Interlachen’s Whispering Hope Church of God and found elegant dresses...
Daily News
Prep football: Fun night for Panthers in homecoming beatdown
Palatka scores 7 TDs in first half in 61-8 rout of Space Coast for 1st win with over 60 points since 2001. The fun is back in Palatka Junior-Senior High School football. Yes, the opponent left Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night 1-5, but no one can deny the performance the…
Daily News
Input sought on proposed ‘wellness center’
Faith leaders, health care specialists and members of Putnam County’s substance recovery network packed First Presbyterian Church’s fellowship hall Thursday to discuss community wellness needs. …
Daily News
Man re-arrested after alleged shooting
A Palatka man is accused of shooting a gun into a vehicle with four occupants Wednesday in a “domestic-related” incident, authorities said. Dezmonzae Burns, 21, faces four aggravated assault charges…
Daily News
Prep football: At last, Rams get easy victory over Wildcats
PIERSON – For once, Interlachen Junior-Senior High football coach Erik Gibson got an easy-peasy stress-free game. The Rams (6-0) had little problem with Pierson Taylor, winning 44-0 Friday night and…
