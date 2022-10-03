ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

MSNBC

Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble

New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump's other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature "significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war." Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Glenn Kirschner calls Trump a 'classified documents terrorist'

Sources tell NBC News the DOJ doesn't believe Donald Trump has handed over all of the classified documents in his possession. Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Katie Phang to discuss why he says Donald Trump is a classified documents terrorist. Oct. 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

DOJ said to believe Trump has more documents: Report

The New York Times reports a top DOJ official told former President Trump's lawyers in recent weeks that the department believed he had not returned all the documents he took when he left the White House. Ken Dilanian discusses.Oct. 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Herschel Walker is struggling to keep his story straight

As Herschel Walker's exceedingly rough week nears its end, it's worth remembering that the Georgia Republican was already one of the most controversial Senate candidates in recent American history. I'm occasionally reminded of a brutal paragraph Politico published in August, summarizing the GOP candidate's background. Walker,...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

John Brennan: Ukrainian offensive worrisome as Putin gets 'pushed into a corner'

As Ukrainian forces power forward against Russia, former CIA Director John Brennan says he worries for Ukraine's plan on the offensive. "I think [Biden] is saying that we cannot be dismissive of these threats that are coming out of Russia, where they suggest that they will use whatever means at their disposal to achieve victory in Ukraine. This is a very, very worrisome time, as Ukrainians continue to push back against Russia, in a very, very effective fashion."Oct. 8, 2022.
POLITICS

