Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Former Oath Keeper says group's leader may have contacted Secret Service at Jan. 6 trial
Former Oath Keeper John Zimmerman testified that the group's leader, Stewart Rhodes, may have been in contact with a member of the Secret Service during a trial for several members facing seditious conspiracy charges related to their actions on January 6. NBC's Ken Dilanian reports.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
Tom Ricks: The civil rights movement had the moral authority
Author Tom Ricks and historian Peniel Joseph join Morning Joe to discuss Ricks' new book 'Waging the Good War,' Joseph's new book 'The Third Reconstruction' and lessons to be learned from the civil rights movement.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Swalwell on new ad exposing Kevin McCarthy's dismal record on crime
Democrats are fighting GOP scare tactics ahead of the midterms in a new ad exposing Kevin McCarthy's dismal record on crime. Rep. Eric Swalwell joins Joy Reid on how Rep. Ilhan Omar sparked this idea, and how they are bringing this campaign to fruition.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Glenn Kirschner calls Trump a ‘classified documents terrorist’
Sources tell NBC News the DOJ doesn’t believe Donald Trump has handed over all of the classified documents in his possession. Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Katie Phang to discuss why he says Donald Trump is a classified documents terrorist. Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden to pardon prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession
President Biden announced he would be issuing an executive order to pardon those with prior federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. NBC's Josh Lederman reports.Oct. 6, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
'Adrift' looks at an America at a crossroads
Author and professor Scott Galloway joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Adrift: America in 100 Charts'.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
DOJ said to believe Trump has more documents: Report
The New York Times reports a top DOJ official told former President Trump’s lawyers in recent weeks that the department believed he had not returned all the documents he took when he left the White House. Ken Dilanian discusses.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
When smearing Harris, the GOP finds the truth isn’t good enough
I don’t generally laugh when Donald Trump tries to smear his political opponents, but a week ago, the former president referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “North Korea Sympathizer Kamala Harris” — and that was unintentionally funny. It’s difficult to say for sure why he...
MSNBC
Herschel Walker is struggling to keep his story straight
As Herschel Walker’s exceedingly rough week nears its end, it’s worth remembering that the Georgia Republican was already one of the most controversial Senate candidates in recent American history. I’m occasionally reminded of a brutal paragraph Politico published in August, summarizing the GOP candidate’s background. Walker,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Obama Chief Speechwriter: 'The best moments' in Obama's speeches 'came from his moral imagination'
President Obama's Former Chief Speechwriter Cody Keenan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the experiences behind his new book 'Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in The Battle for America'Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
John Brennan: Ukrainian offensive worrisome as Putin gets ‘pushed into a corner’
As Ukrainian forces power forward against Russia, former CIA Director John Brennan says he worries for Ukraine’s plan on the offensive. “I think [Biden] is saying that we cannot be dismissive of these threats that are coming out of Russia, where they suggest that they will use whatever means at their disposal to achieve victory in Ukraine. This is a very, very worrisome time, as Ukrainians continue to push back against Russia, in a very, very effective fashion.”Oct. 8, 2022.
Comments / 0