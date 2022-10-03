As Ukrainian forces power forward against Russia, former CIA Director John Brennan says he worries for Ukraine’s plan on the offensive. “I think [Biden] is saying that we cannot be dismissive of these threats that are coming out of Russia, where they suggest that they will use whatever means at their disposal to achieve victory in Ukraine. This is a very, very worrisome time, as Ukrainians continue to push back against Russia, in a very, very effective fashion.”Oct. 8, 2022.

POLITICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO