Russia targets Zaporizhzhia with ‘kamikaze drones’ for the first time
Russia has targeted Zaporizhzhia with explosive-packed “kamikaze drones’’ for the first time as the death toll from a missile strike on an apartment building in the city rose to 11. Regional governor, Oleksandr Starukh, said Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones damaged two infrastructure facilities in the city. He said...
Shock after Biden suggests Putin’s nuclear threats could mean ‘Armageddon’ – live
President says world is the closest it has come to nuclear catastrophe in 60 years
Pro-Israel organizations: UC Berkeley law school student groups should rescind ‘Jew-free zones’
More than 30 Jewish and pro-Israel organizations signed a letter this week asking nine student organizations at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law to rescind their recent move to create “Jew-free zones” that seek to prevent the invitation of pro-Israel speakers to campus. The student groups...
US sanctions Asian firms over North Korean fuel shipments
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the midst of increasingly aggressive North Korean missile launches this week, the U.S. on Friday imposed sanctions on people and firms in Asia accused of helping North Korea procure fuel in violation of U.N. sanctions. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control targeted two people and three firms from Singapore, Taiwan and the Marshall Islands. The U.S. accused them of moving fuel through an “illicit ship-to-ship transfer” that circumvents United Nations sanctions restricting the import of petroleum products and supports the development of North Korea’s weapons programs and military. The sanctions are the first directed toward the isolated Asian country since the start of its most recent round of missile launches — six rounds of tests in less than two weeks.
Ukraine city takes more hits as apartment attack deaths rise
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a missile attack on apartment buildings in a southern Ukrainian city rose to 11 as more Russian missiles and — for the first time — explosive packed drones targeted Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia on Friday. As the war sparked by Russia’s February invasion of its neighbor ground on, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to human rights organizations in Russia and Ukraine, and an activist jailed in Russian ally Belarus. Asked by a reporter whether the prize shared by Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties should be seen as a “birthday gift” to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who turned 70 on Friday, committee chair Berit Reiss-Andersen said no. “The prize is not addressing President Putin, not for his birthday or in any other sense, except that his government, as the government in Belarus, is representing an authoritarian government that is suppressing human rights activists,” Reiss-Andersen said.
