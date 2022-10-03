ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seattle Water Taxi to continue midday and weekend sailings through winter

This fall and winter, the King County Water Taxi will continue to be a transportation option for riders going to and from West Seattle. On Monday, Oct. 17, the West Seattle Water Taxi will continue providing midday and weekend sailings between downtown Seattle’s Pier 50 and Seacrest Dock in West Seattle.
