NORTHWEST AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM WELCOMES KIRO 7 NEWS ANCHORS MONIQUE MING LAVEN AND AARON WRIGHT
SEATTLE, WA – The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) is honored to welcome KIRO 7 Cares as a partner for the 2022 Unity Benefit. KIRO 7 Cares is an initiative that supports local non-profits and events by connecting local organizations to the community, inspiring meaningful outcomes, and empowering local people to take action.
West Seattle Water Taxi to continue midday and weekend sailings through winter
This fall and winter, the King County Water Taxi will continue to be a transportation option for riders going to and from West Seattle. On Monday, Oct. 17, the West Seattle Water Taxi will continue providing midday and weekend sailings between downtown Seattle’s Pier 50 and Seacrest Dock in West Seattle.
