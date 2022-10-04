Read full article on original website
Michigan-based cheesemaker Old Europe Cheese has issued a voluntary recall of its brie and camembert cheeses as they could potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have launched an investigation into an outbreak of Listeria that, as of this writing, has sickened six people — with five requiring hospitalization — in six states.
Old Europe Cheese is expanding its voluntary cheese recall over concerns about possible listeria contamination. Another company has also pulled its cheese products in a related recall. Old Europe Cheese is adding more cheese products to its earlier recall over concerns that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according...
Gaton’s Foods Dairy is recalling certain Nature’s Best and Zavat Chalav brand Mozzarella cheeses because of possible Listeria contamination. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, Canada and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. Recalled products:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes. Nature’s BestLight Mozzarella800 g6 80852...
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
CNN — Old Europe Cheese, Inc., based in Benton Harbor, Michigan, is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of a possible outbreak of listeria, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. Affected cheeses were sold at about a dozen major retailers in the...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.
(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with listeria believed to have come from contaminated brie and camembert cheese. According to the CDC, the cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese. On Friday, Sept. 30, the company recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert sold nationwide and in Mexico at supermarkets, retail shops, and wholesale stores.
Anyone who purchased Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. products recently should know there’s a massive recall in place. The company recalled about 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products as they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. That’s a dangerous bacteria that can cause potentially fatal illness in some people.
Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie cheeses announced on September 30, 2022, because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, to include additional products, specifically baked brie cheeses. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
A listeria outbreak linked to contaminated cheese has led to grocery store chain Hy-Vee recalling products in eight states. Eight products including cheese boards and gift baskets have been pulled from shelves as officials try to stem the spread. Listeria is a serious infection, normally caused by eating food contaminated...
Consumers who frequent Kroger's produce section for ready-to-eat salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products should check their refrigerators. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, GHGA announced a recall of more than 20 ready-to-eat vegetable items after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. According to a recall notice posted...
A Michigan cheese company with products in most small and large grocery stores in the state and nationwide is recalling dozens of products due to possible Listeria contamination. Here’s the info from the FDA:. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is issuing a voluntary recall of its...
Michigan-based Old Europe Cheese, Inc. is recalling certain Brie and Camembert cheeses that may be contaminated with listeria. Brands subject to recall include Reny Picot, Block & Barrel, Lidl Preferred Selection, Market 32, Charmant, and more. According to the FDA, the products in question were distributed between August 1, 2022...
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
Dunnes Stores have issued an urgent recall on a chicken product from their range. The recall was posted by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) as they alerted the public to the presence of salmonella. The product in question is Dunnes Stores 4 Frozen Ready to Cook Southern Fried...
Many people love the texture and richer, more complex flavors of raw-milk cheese but wonder whether it’s okay to eat given it’s made with unpasteurized (often called raw) milk. Raw milk can be contaminated with harmful bacteria, and it’s one of the riskiest foods to eat, says the...
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Whole Foods Markets have been dealing with a recall on salad dressing for over a month now, and it's not over. The store's Whole Foods Market 365 brand — manufactured by VanLaw Food Products — has recalled its Organic Cream Caesar Dressing due to undeclared allergens. That recall was expanded just over a week ago.
A mother-of-five with an acute dairy allergy died after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap contaminated with traces of milk, a coroner has found.Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, suffered anaphylaxis shortly after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the chain’s store in Bath on 27 December 2017.The coconut yoghurt used as dressing from the Australian brand CoYo, which was licensed for manufacture in the UK to British firm Planet Coconut, had traces of milk protein in it, senior coroner Maria Voisin concluded.Ms Voisin reached a narrative conclusion on Thursday following a two-week inquest into Ms...
