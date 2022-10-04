ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan-based cheesemaker Old Europe Cheese has issued a voluntary recall of its brie and camembert cheeses as they could potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have launched an investigation into an outbreak of Listeria that, as of this writing, has sickened six people — with five requiring hospitalization — in six states.
