Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie cheeses announced on September 30, 2022, because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, to include additional products, specifically baked brie cheeses. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO