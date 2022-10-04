Surprise teens ready to enjoy 'Stranger Things'

The city of Surprise Parks & Recreation Department presents its next rec night for teens from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 in Sierra Montana Recreation Center, 14861 N. Spring Lane.

The theme for this month’s program for grades 6 through 8 is Stranger Things.

These rec night events include dance mixes, lights, contests, games and themes. All dances are $5

To register, head to surpriseaz.gov/surpriserec.

All programs, events and services are subject to change.

For information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 623-222-2000 or visit surpriseaz.gov/recreation.