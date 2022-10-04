Read full article on original website
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge
It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away. Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking
BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
Boa constrictor found meandering through Fort Collins suburb
A Fort Collins resident was caught off guard, however, when one of those transplants, reptilian in nature, was found meandering through a suburb in late September, the name of which is Bagheera.
Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on the best dining spots to simply relax and enjoy the vibes.
Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado loves their barbeque and we've got plenty of awesome options to get your BBQ on in the state of Colorado. One local Colorado restaurant stands out above the rest as far as barbeque restaurants go, but is this one really the best?. Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In...
[VIDEO] $2,500,000 street castle hits the market in Colorado city
If you have $2.5 million to spare, there is an opportunity for you to make that dream a reality. A gorgeous Colorado street castle just hit the market in Denver, fit for a king that still enjoys the bustle of city life. "This charming home has endless potential as an...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU volleyball brings home win and loss, falls in MW standings
The Colorado State University volleyball team proved their dominance yet again in a 3-0 win Oct. 6 against the University of Nevada, Reno. As of Thursday night, Colorado State extended their record to 12-4 on the season and 5-0 in conference play, and they were No. 1 in the Mountain West Conference.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
Freeze, snow? Here’s what October could bring to metro Denver
If history says anything about temperatures during October, then it is time to say so long to 90-degree days in Denver.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Rams win thriller against Norvell’s former team; first win of the season
Colorado State University football went on the road Oct. 7 to take on the University of Nevada, Reno in the team’s first Mountain West conference game of the 2022 season. Head coach Jay Norvell’s highly anticipated return to face his former program ended in a thrilling 17-14 win for the Rams.
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to see
(Denver, CO) Elk mating season is in full swing. And there are lots of opportunities to see the elk rut throughout the Rocky Mountains. The elk rut lasts from late September to mid-October in Estes Park. Hundreds of elk will bugle, fight, court and mate.
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Westword
Reader: Denver Needs a 24-Hour Diner, Not a Stupid Bar
One of Colfax's most iconic buildings reopened September 28 with a new look and a new name: Tom's Starlight. In 1999, Tom Messina had taken over the Googie-style building at 601 East Colfax Avenue built in 1967 for a White Spot; for twenty years, he ran the place as the 24-hour Tom's Diner, which became a beloved Capitol Hill staple.
Early Saturday stabbing near Denver Rescue Mission being investigated
BROOMFIELD (KDVR) – Broomfield police have been on the scene of a FirsTier Bank in Broomfield through the early morning where a man broke in overnight before refusing to leave.
Westword
Where Denver-Area Rents Are Falling Fastest
The just-released October report from Apartment List documents that rents are continuing to drop in metro Denver. But the news for renters is even better this time around, with month-over-month prices down in the city as well as in all but one of the other dozen local communities the service tracks.
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
9-year-old girl who was missing in Longmont has been found
Officials in Longmont were asking the public for help as they searched for a missing 9-year-old girl, but she has since been found and reunited with her family.
A New Mexican Restaurant Concept is Coming to Denver Next Year
Gorditas Doña Juana will take over a space that was once a bank
Moose relocated from Strasburg, east of Denver, to Colorado mountains
Wildlife officers moved a young moose back to the mountains on Monday from Strasburg, which is about 40 miles east of Denver and not typical or suitable moose habitat.
