CBS Denver

After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge

It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
9NEWS

Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU volleyball brings home win and loss, falls in MW standings

The Colorado State University volleyball team proved their dominance yet again in a 3-0 win Oct. 6 against the University of Nevada, Reno. As of Thursday night, Colorado State extended their record to 12-4 on the season and 5-0 in conference play, and they were No. 1 in the Mountain West Conference.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
Westword

Reader: Denver Needs a 24-Hour Diner, Not a Stupid Bar

One of Colfax's most iconic buildings reopened September 28 with a new look and a new name: Tom's Starlight. In 1999, Tom Messina had taken over the Googie-style building at 601 East Colfax Avenue built in 1967 for a White Spot; for twenty years, he ran the place as the 24-hour Tom's Diner, which became a beloved Capitol Hill staple.
Westword

Where Denver-Area Rents Are Falling Fastest

The just-released October report from Apartment List documents that rents are continuing to drop in metro Denver. But the news for renters is even better this time around, with month-over-month prices down in the city as well as in all but one of the other dozen local communities the service tracks.
