CSU volleyball brings home win and loss, falls in MW standings

The Colorado State University volleyball team proved their dominance yet again in a 3-0 win Oct. 6 against the University of Nevada, Reno. As of Thursday night, Colorado State extended their record to 12-4 on the season and 5-0 in conference play, and they were No. 1 in the Mountain West Conference.
Gallery: Tour de Corgi takes over Old Town

Parker the corgi and his owner Robert Folse parade through Old Town in Fort Collins during the annual Tour de Corgi Parade Oct. 1. “This is our third time at Tour de Corgi,” Folse said. “We have added to his costume every year, so it is a costume evolution.”
NoCO CoC releases Point in Time Count, looks at trends

The Northern Colorado Continuum of Care, which works to provide housing and services to homeless people in Larimer and Weld counties, took their annual Point in Time Count in late January. According to the final report, the federally mandated PIT Count counts homeless people on one night within the last...
ASCSU elects LSAB members, hears legislation on constitutional amendments

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Oct. 5 for the eighth senate meeting of the semester. Two new senators were sworn into office, the new director of traditions and programs was elected, the nomination of three new members of the Legislative Strategy Advisory Board was approved and two pieces of legislation were heard and decided.
