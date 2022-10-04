Read full article on original website
West Virginia Supreme Court overturns circuit court’s decision to block school choice program
The West Virginia Supreme Court reversed a circuit court injunction on the Hope Scholarship Program, enabling across-the-state access to flexible education opportunities.
Delaware Supreme Court rules vote-by-mail, same-day registration laws are unconstitutional
The Delaware Supreme Court on Friday struck down laws implementing universal vote-by-mail and same-day registration, ruling that they are unconstitutional.
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
Missing Colorado girl Chloe Campbell: JonBenet Ramsey's brother presses Boulder police to find 14-year-old
JonBenet Ramsey's brother is weighing in on the disappearance of Chloe Campbell, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Boulder High School more than a week ago.
Dogs that fatally mauled Tennessee toddlers, injured mom were never violent, friend says
Tennessee authorities euthanized a pair of pit bulls that fatally mauled two toddlers and seriously injured their mom when she tried to save them, officials said.
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
Mother of TikTok star Sania Khan, killed in murder-suicide, sues apartment building for wrongful death
The mother of a TikTok photographer who was killed by her husband in a murder-suicide in July is suing her daughter's apartment building for negligence.
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
Las Vegas stabbing suspect is in US illegally, has criminal record in California: source
The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two of them, is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, sources said.
Homeless Atlanta man Tasered while running from police to receive multimillion-dollar payout
An Atlanta homeless man injured by a police officer could receive millions from a lawsuit against the city, which could impact city services.
Waukesha parade murder suspect Darrell Brooks sobs in court
Accused Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks sobbed in court Friday after the judge praised his good behavior before witnesses after a week of disruptions.
As Putin turns 70 former insider: 'Hitler didn't use chemical weapons, because he ran out of time'
As Putin turns 70, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, author of "The Russia Conundrum" warns that Putin is part of a 'gangster entourage,' and warns that Putin is being egged on by extremist forces.
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
Alabama man allegedly poured boiling water down baby's throat while out on bond for domestic violence charge
An Alabama man is accused of allegedly pouring boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old baby while out on bond for a 2020 domestic violence charge.
JonBenet's Ramsey's brother takes aim at Boulder police after Denver police solve cold-case murder
JonBenet Ramsey's half- brother said it's a 'shame' the Boulder Police Department 'refused' help from the Denver Police Department in solving his sister's 1996 murder case.
Late-night comedy flounders in ratings as Colbert, Kimmel, others openly root for Democrats, shred Republicans
There has been a fundamental transformation of the late-night comedy landscape ever since Donald Trump was elected president, causing TV hosts to alienate half the country.
Kansas judge gives mom no jail time after toddler dies in a house fire
A Kansas mom got a slap on the wrist Thursday for the death of her 17-month-old son, who died in a house fire prosecutors say was set by the child's father.
California family kidnapping, murder suspect's brother arrested in connection with crimes
The brother of a Merced, California, man accused of kidnapping and murdering a family of four has been arrested for criminal conspiracy and other charges.
Ye calls out Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, talks Lizzo, Ice Cube and more
Rapper Kanye West dropped countless celebrity names in his exclusive bombshell interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. In the wide-ranging interview, West — who now goes by Ye — got candid about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and how she’s portrayed in the media. The "Jesus Walks"...
Florida man arrested after homeless family of 5 shot at while sleeping in car, pregnant mom struck in head
Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, was arrested after Tampa police said they linked him to a shooting in which a family of five were fired at while sleeping in a car last week.
