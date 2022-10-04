Read full article on original website
2 key Jets offensive linemen dead, team says
The New York Jets announced the passing of former offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney on Sunday. They were 67 and 60 years old, respectively.
Packers Are Signing Veteran Linebacker Off Saints' Practice Squad
The Green Bay Packers need some added depth at linebacker and are getting it off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. The NFC North franchise is signing veteran linebacker Eric Wilson off the Saints' practice. It's likely Wilson gets immediate playing time for the Packers, ...
numberfire.com
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier set for lead work in light of Cordarrelle Patterson injury
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier is in line for a starter's workload following Cordarrelle Patterson's palcement on injured reserve. Patterson had apparently been dealign with a pretty painful knee injury throughout the last week, and despite playing on Sunday, he is now headed to the shelf for a minimum of four weeks. Now, it'll be rookies Allgeier and Caleb Huntley as the next men up for the Falcons. Veteran Damien Williams is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 6, but for now, the youngsters will get a chance to shine as the top options in Arthur Smith's backfield.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Insider Throws Major Shade At Rams QB Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl win has been shaky thus far. They are 2-2 on the season as they got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the season opener and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. In the two weeks in between, they defeated the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.
Eagles Offense Offers Glimpse Into What the Cardinals Should Have
The Arizona Cardinals head east to give Zach Ertz a reunion in the city where he won a Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team...
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: Way-too-early score prediction
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: Who wins in Week 5?Detroit Lions offense vs. New England Patriots defenseNew England Patriots offense vs. Detroit Lions defenseDetroit Lions special teams vs. New England Patriots Special teamsDetroit Lions coaching vs. New England Patriots coachingDetroit Lions at New England Patriots: Way-Too-Early Final Score Prediction.
NFL Week 5 picks against the spread: Pats, Bucs bounce back
We've seen plenty of parity across the NFL through the first four games of the 2022 season. There's only one undefeated team entering Week 5, and it's the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East division as a whole has impressed. In addition to the undefeated Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both are 3-1.
AOL Corp
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday's game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday,...
Yardbarker
QB Mac Jones seen limping during Patriots practice
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared to be walking with a limp during practice on Wednesday as he attempts to work his way back from a left ankle sprain. Patriots coach Bill Belichick hasn't given out much information on Jones' status ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, though the second-year quarterback was moving around more than he was in practice late last week.
Vikings Last in NFC North, 24th in NFL in This Offensive Category
The Minnesota Vikings are off to a solid 3-1 start to the season. Most fans would agree it's been a pleasant surprise, but there is still plenty for the team to work on. One of the many benefits to the growth of football are advanced metrics. Marcus Mosher of PFF...
