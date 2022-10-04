ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

numberfire.com

Falcons' Tyler Allgeier set for lead work in light of Cordarrelle Patterson injury

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier is in line for a starter's workload following Cordarrelle Patterson's palcement on injured reserve. Patterson had apparently been dealign with a pretty painful knee injury throughout the last week, and despite playing on Sunday, he is now headed to the shelf for a minimum of four weeks. Now, it'll be rookies Allgeier and Caleb Huntley as the next men up for the Falcons. Veteran Damien Williams is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 6, but for now, the youngsters will get a chance to shine as the top options in Arthur Smith's backfield.
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Insider Throws Major Shade At Rams QB Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl win has been shaky thus far. They are 2-2 on the season as they got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the season opener and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. In the two weeks in between, they defeated the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 5 picks against the spread: Pats, Bucs bounce back

We've seen plenty of parity across the NFL through the first four games of the 2022 season. There's only one undefeated team entering Week 5, and it's the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East division as a whole has impressed. In addition to the undefeated Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both are 3-1.
AOL Corp

Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday's game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday,...
Yardbarker

QB Mac Jones seen limping during Patriots practice

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared to be walking with a limp during practice on Wednesday as he attempts to work his way back from a left ankle sprain. Patriots coach Bill Belichick hasn't given out much information on Jones' status ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, though the second-year quarterback was moving around more than he was in practice late last week.
NFL

