Stockton, CA

TheDailyBeast

Stockton Serial Killings: Brazen Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘Numb’

STOCKTON, California—Salvador Debudey Jr. was just trying to find some dinner when he was shot dead on the streets of Stockton, California by a suspected serial killer.The murder occurred on Aug. 11, a short distance from a flower shop owned by Debudey’s uncle. Debudey, an aspiring musician and artist who was known to friends and family as Sal, had stopped by just the day before to say hello, William Debudey recalled.“He was getting a bite to eat when it happened,” he told The Daily Beast at his store on Wednesday. “He was at a chicken stand… and the guy pulled...
FOX40

Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
newschain

California serial killer ‘on a mission’, police say

A serial killer thought to be responsible for the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman in California since April 2021 seems to be “on a mission”, police said. Ballistics tests and some video evidence have linked the crimes in the cities of Stockton...
CBS Sacramento

Ring camera video shows screaming woman trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO — A suspect was caught on camera trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home with a pole.A frightening sound drew Marko Tarano onto his balcony. That's when he described the "horror" at his neighbor's house."I look out over the balcony, and to my horror, I see someone in a hoodie with like a battering ram," said Tarano.It was 2:30 a.m. on Sep. 13 when, Tarano says, he saw a woman relentlessly ramming his neighbor's door with a steel pole. "This person's yelling, 'he's got, my baby.'  They're obviously suffering some psychotic episode," said Tarano.Nick Shores showed CBS13...
FOX40

Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
KRON4 News

Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
KRON4 News

Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in robbery, stabbing in Antioch arrested after standoff

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch have arrested a suspect in a stabbing and robbery following a standoff with officers on Tuesday.Around 10:50 a.m., officers were notified that a man was robbed and stabbed and that the suspect had fled the scene. When police arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering a knife wound to the chest.Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a local trauma center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.Witnesses were able to locate the suspect across the street. Officers then pursued him into the hills between Fairview Avenue and Buchanan Road.Police said...
ABC10

Person of interest in Merced family kidnapping in custody

MERCED, Calif. — A person of interest in the kidnapping of a baby, her mother and father, and her uncle in Merced is now in custody and in critical condition. According to a news release, detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards was used at an ATM in Atwater. A surveillance photo of the person making the transaction was similar to a surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.
