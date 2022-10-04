STOCKTON, California—Salvador Debudey Jr. was just trying to find some dinner when he was shot dead on the streets of Stockton, California by a suspected serial killer.The murder occurred on Aug. 11, a short distance from a flower shop owned by Debudey’s uncle. Debudey, an aspiring musician and artist who was known to friends and family as Sal, had stopped by just the day before to say hello, William Debudey recalled.“He was getting a bite to eat when it happened,” he told The Daily Beast at his store on Wednesday. “He was at a chicken stand… and the guy pulled...

