Family of 21-year-old victim in Stockton serial killings remembers Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez, calls for justice
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of 21-year-old Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez is searching for answers after learning his death is being connected toserial killings in Stockton. Seven known shootings from April 2021 to late September 2022 were linked through ballistics tests, Stockton police said. Of those shootings, Hernández...
Stockton serial killer: Hispanic farmworkers voice concerns as majority of victims being Latinos
"We're scared right now": Hispanic farmworker addressed their concerns at Wednesday's meeting, as many leave their homes early in the morning, around the time the possible serial killer has murdered. Five of the six murder victims were Hispanic, according to police.
Stockton Serial Killings: Brazen Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘Numb’
STOCKTON, California—Salvador Debudey Jr. was just trying to find some dinner when he was shot dead on the streets of Stockton, California by a suspected serial killer.The murder occurred on Aug. 11, a short distance from a flower shop owned by Debudey’s uncle. Debudey, an aspiring musician and artist who was known to friends and family as Sal, had stopped by just the day before to say hello, William Debudey recalled.“He was getting a bite to eat when it happened,” he told The Daily Beast at his store on Wednesday. “He was at a chicken stand… and the guy pulled...
Most of the Stockton serial killing victims are Hispanic men: What city leaders are saying
STOCKTON, Calif. — A majority of the victims inStockton's serial killings are Hispanic men, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officials say seven shootings, six in Stockton and one in Oakland, have been connected by ballistic testing so far. Five of the victims who were killed were Hispanic men.
Police: Prisoners help save woman’s life after stabbing in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
Stockton serial killer live updates – ‘Person of interest’ snared on video & cops say he’s on a mission after 6 murders
FOOTAGE of the apparent Stockton serial killer has been released that shows him walking with a limp that could help identify him. After police in the California city connected six random gun murders and one attempted murder, a video of a "person of interest" was made public. Stanley McFadden, the...
Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
Heartbreaking photos show victims of the Stockton serial killer as families are left devastated by California attacks
PHOTOS of victims of the Stockton "serial killer" have emerged after their families were left devastated by the string of deadly attacks. The victims' identities were revealed this week as cops in California said that the murders fit the definition of a serial killer. New video of a person of...
California serial killer ‘on a mission’, police say
A serial killer thought to be responsible for the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman in California since April 2021 seems to be “on a mission”, police said. Ballistics tests and some video evidence have linked the crimes in the cities of Stockton...
Ring camera video shows screaming woman trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO — A suspect was caught on camera trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home with a pole.A frightening sound drew Marko Tarano onto his balcony. That's when he described the "horror" at his neighbor's house."I look out over the balcony, and to my horror, I see someone in a hoodie with like a battering ram," said Tarano.It was 2:30 a.m. on Sep. 13 when, Tarano says, he saw a woman relentlessly ramming his neighbor's door with a steel pole. "This person's yelling, 'he's got, my baby.' They're obviously suffering some psychotic episode," said Tarano.Nick Shores showed CBS13...
Stanislaus County deputy arrested in domestic violence incident, sheriff’s office says
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident. He was identified by Roseville Police as 27-year-old Chad Kewen Lewis of Turlock. Police said they got a call around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 about a domestic dispute. Officers then responded […]
'He was asking for help': Activists, family of man killed by Sacramento County Sheriff deputy demand change
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community activists and the family of a Sacramento man shot and killed by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy held a demonstration Tuesday morning outside the county administration building downtown. The family of Jaime Naranjo, 54, are calling for justice and making demands of the county following...
Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
KCRA Today: Video in Stockton serial killings, Merced family kidnapping latest, Biden surveys hurricane damage
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer
FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
Suspect in robbery, stabbing in Antioch arrested after standoff
ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch have arrested a suspect in a stabbing and robbery following a standoff with officers on Tuesday.Around 10:50 a.m., officers were notified that a man was robbed and stabbed and that the suspect had fled the scene. When police arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering a knife wound to the chest.Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a local trauma center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.Witnesses were able to locate the suspect across the street. Officers then pursued him into the hills between Fairview Avenue and Buchanan Road.Police said...
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area Lyft driver describes terrifying attack by passenger while going 70mph
Zelia says 10 minutes into the trip, the male passenger violently grabbed her from behind. She was driving 70 miles an hour on the freeway, losing control of her car.
Person of interest in Merced family kidnapping in custody
MERCED, Calif. — A person of interest in the kidnapping of a baby, her mother and father, and her uncle in Merced is now in custody and in critical condition. According to a news release, detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards was used at an ATM in Atwater. A surveillance photo of the person making the transaction was similar to a surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.
