dbknews.com
Maryland volleyball looks to regroup after first four Big Ten matches end in losses
Adam Hughes during Maryland volleyball's 3-1 loss to Nebraska on Oct. 2, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Maryland volleyball’s struggled to find a win in the past two weeks. The Terps’ 9-3 record has faded throughout a four-game losing streak, bookended by a pair of four-set defeats with two crushing...
dbknews.com
Rainelle Jones breaks program block record, Maryland volleyball swept by Illinois, 3-0
Rainelle Jones leaps for a spike during Maryland volleyball's 3-0 loss to Illinois on Oct. 7, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Just one block away from Maryland volleyball history, middle blocker Rainelle Jones flashed from left to right, leapt in the air alongside setter Sydney Dowler and met a crushing Brooke Mosher spike at its summit.
dbknews.com
Maryland field hockey trounces Indiana, 5-1, remains atop Big Ten standings
Bibi Donraadt runs down the field during Maryland field hockey’s 5-1 win over Indiana on Oct. 7, 2022. (Rohan Pandit/The Diamondback) Missy Meharg worried that Indiana could represent a trap situation for Maryland field hockey following last week’s season-defining wins over Iowa and Northwestern. The Terps moved into...
dbknews.com
Purple Line stop on Adelphi Road approved despite Guilford Woods deforestation
Several plants and trees stand near Maryland Hillel on South Campus on Apr. 15, 2021. This vegetation is part of Guilford Woods. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) A recently approved zoning plan for the Adelphi Road Purple Line station passed by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission could pave the way for additional deforestation of Guilford Woods.
dbknews.com
Students and staff reflect on Mental Health Awareness Week at UMD
To recognize Mental Health Awareness week, the University of Maryland Mental Health Coalition is hosting events from last Saturday through this Saturday to spread awareness, invite students to engage in self-care practices and learn more about what mental health means. The week is also referred to nationally as “Mental Illness...
dbknews.com
SGA Safety Walk attendees find overgrown trees, broken lights across campus
University of Marykand students, staff and UMPD officers complete the Safety Walk at Stamp on Sept. 14, 2021. (Taneen Momeni/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland SGA hosted its annual Safety Walk Thursday, where members of the campus community looked for safety risks including broken lights, overgrown trees and uneven sidewalks.
dbknews.com
Students use art to grapple with identity, injustice during ‘community canvas’ event
A watercolor painting from Studio A's Community Canvas event on Oct. 6, 2022. (Daryl Perry/The Diamondback) Noor Tofailli, a survivor of a 2020 explosion in Beirut that killed more than 200 people, decided to draw an image of that scene to leave behind in Studio A in Stamp Student Union Thursday.
