ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dbknews.com

Maryland field hockey trounces Indiana, 5-1, remains atop Big Ten standings

Bibi Donraadt runs down the field during Maryland field hockey’s 5-1 win over Indiana on Oct. 7, 2022. (Rohan Pandit/The Diamondback) Missy Meharg worried that Indiana could represent a trap situation for Maryland field hockey following last week’s season-defining wins over Iowa and Northwestern. The Terps moved into...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Purple Line stop on Adelphi Road approved despite Guilford Woods deforestation

Several plants and trees stand near Maryland Hillel on South Campus on Apr. 15, 2021. This vegetation is part of Guilford Woods. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) A recently approved zoning plan for the Adelphi Road Purple Line station passed by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission could pave the way for additional deforestation of Guilford Woods.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Park, MD
Sports
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
State
Nebraska State
dbknews.com

Students and staff reflect on Mental Health Awareness Week at UMD

To recognize Mental Health Awareness week, the University of Maryland Mental Health Coalition is hosting events from last Saturday through this Saturday to spread awareness, invite students to engage in self-care practices and learn more about what mental health means. The week is also referred to nationally as “Mental Illness...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

SGA Safety Walk attendees find overgrown trees, broken lights across campus

University of Marykand students, staff and UMPD officers complete the Safety Walk at Stamp on Sept. 14, 2021. (Taneen Momeni/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland SGA hosted its annual Safety Walk Thursday, where members of the campus community looked for safety risks including broken lights, overgrown trees and uneven sidewalks.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy