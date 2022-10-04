Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercar Debuts As 600-HP Race Car Competing In 2023
The 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut at the North American International Auto Show last month, the seventh iteration of the world's best-selling pony car. Shortly after its debut, the S650 received two race-focused versions that will exclusively run at the track. Ford now reveals another race car version of...
Carscoops
Seventh-Gen Ford Mustang GT Unveiled For Australia’s Supercars Championship
The new Ford Mustang GT Supercar, based around the seventh-generation model and created for Australia’s Supercars series, has been unveiled at the famed Bathurst 1000 endurance race. The Mustang Supercar has been brought to life by Ford Performance and Dick Johnson Racing and will make its competitive debut at...
Detroit News
Ford nods to 2016 Le Mans win with new, ultra-limited-edition GT model
Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday announced the new 2022 Ford GT LM Edition — a final special edition model for the third-generation Ford GT sports car that pays homage to the company's 2016 performance at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. And by limited, Ford means...
Lamborghini Building Brand New Twin-Turbo V8 For Le Mans
Interest in endurance racing has waned in the decades since the events that inspired Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans '66, but can you blame spectators? Toyota dominated the sport for an age, Porsche saw loads of success too, and both automakers won the big honors in cars that were never intended to be used on the street. But with new regulations for the World Endurance Championship that include hybridization, more automakers have decided to return to the sport with the hope of glory and future benefits in upcoming electrified road cars. What's more, these automakers are diverse, including Acura, Cadillac, BMW, Ferrari, and possibly even Dodge. Much more exciting, no?
RELATED PEOPLE
Carscoops
Florida Dealer Sues Porsche For $300 Million For Allegedly Trying To Force It To Build Standalone Brand Dealership
The Collection, a high-end, multi-brand dealership in the Miami area, is suing Porsche for $300 million following alleged attempts to coerce it into building a standalone dealership for the German automaker. The suit revolved around Florida franchise law, which prevents automakers from requiring dealers to establish exclusive facilities, reports Autonews....
Top Speed
Watch a BMW M4 CSL go Head-to-Head with the Porsche 911 GT3
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a renowned track monster, and it has been one since its introduction as a road-going iteration of the FIA GT3 race car in 1999. While all Porsches are solid around the track, the GT3 models have a stiffer chassis, upgraded brakes, and stiffer suspension. The M4 CSL is BMW’s answer to the 911 GT3 and is also designed to be pushed through curves. This doesn't mean that these cars can't handle themselves on the drag strip, though, and this video goes to show just how capable they are. Can you guess which one wins?
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Lamborghini’s Hybrid Hypercar Racer Is Coming—Here’s a First Look
For supercar brands, a new race car wearing the company badge is more than just a chance to represent on a global stage: It’s an opportunity to leverage a test bed that will improve the breed. If Lamborghini’s upcoming LMDh racer is any indication, the Italian carmaker’s Squadra Corsa racing division is about to do some seriously heavy lifting for the road car division. Debuting in 2024 in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship series and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann says the new racer’s place in the top...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
Rare 1995 Ford Mustang GTS Coupe Up For Auction
There have been many variants and special edition versions of the venerable Ford Mustang over the years, but few are quite as obscure – and arguably cool – as the 1995 Ford Mustang GTS. Offered for just one model year, the GTS features all of the same performance goodies as the GT, albeit without all of the things that don’t contribute to performance, making it lighter and more formidable. Now, one of these rare machines is up for grabs on Cars & Bids, giving someone the chance to own a pretty cool slice of pony car history.
Carscoops
2023 Audi R8 Coupe GT RWD Is An Oversteering Last Hurrah For The V10 And (N)ICE Sounds
Audi is saying goodbye to the V10 engine by bringing back the R8 GT, a limited-production, lightened, and honed version of their supercar that has been factory-approved for oversteery antics, straight out of the box. Limited to just 333 examples worldwide, the 2023 Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD is...
Carscoops
Honda Continues To Tease 2023 Pilot TrailSport, Will Compete In The Rebelle Rally
Honda is looking to give the 2023 Pilot TrailSport some off-road cred as the company has announced the model will compete in the 2022 Rebelle Rally. The eight-day competition kicks off on October 6th and covers more than 1,500 miles (2,414 km) of “unforgiving desert conditions” in the American Southwest.
Alpine A110R Hits 60 MPH Faster Than A Porsche Cayman GTS
Earlier this month, French automaker Alpine began drumming up hype for its latest hardcore track weapon, the Alpine A110R. With little to go on but some renders, we extrapolated it would compete with the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS. It makes sense, with Porsche launching its ultra-special track weapon not long ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
Ferrari sets date for first public debut of its Hypercar
Ferrari has announced that its new Hypercar, which will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship beginning in 2023, will make its first public appearance at the Finali Mondiali, taking place from October 25-31 at Imola. This Ferrari LMH, previously revealed testing in camouflage livery (pictured) will mark Ferrari’s return...
Carscoops
This E46 BMW 330xd Wagon With An M3-Body Conversion Tickles Our Taste Buds
BMW never officially sold an E46 M3 Touring, or any M3 Touring until the most recent generation, for that matter. They did make a one-off E46 M3 wagon, but it rests in the BMW museum and sadly never entered production. To cope with that, one creative person decided to build...
New Alpine A110R Wants To Fight The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS
The Alpine A110 has long been the Cayman competitor we've missed out on here in America. With the debut of the new Cayman GT4 RS, we were willing to let that one go. How can you be mad about a car no one will buy not coming to America when you've got a 9,000 rpm flat-six behind you?
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Audi RS3 Spied Looking Like A Baby RS7
The latest Audi RS3 has only been here for about a year, but based on images captured by our spy photographers, it seems like Audi already has a facelift in the works. The changes appear to be minimal, but they help to better solidify the compact performance car in the angular design shared by the RS lineup. Up front, the new grill is now sharper and wider, and it features a different mesh pattern in addition to a higher Audi logo.
Carscoops
Hennessey Reveals 500 HP, $100,000 VelociRaptor 500 Bronco
Hennessey Performance has just revealed the latest update to its fleet of Ford Broncos that pumps the power of the Raptor up by nearly 20 percent over its previous effort. Dubbed the VelociRaptor 500 Bronco, the SUV makes, as the name suggests, 500 hp (373 kW/507 PS). The tuner’s last...
Carscoops
More Than 80% Of Ford Maverick Buyers Are First-Time Truck Owners, Many Coming From Civic And CR-V
It’s no secret that the Ford Maverick is a conquest king, but the automaker has revealed other surprising statistics as part of their September sales report. In particular, Ford said more than 80% of Maverick customers are first-time truck buyers. That’s an impressive number and the automaker noted conquest customers are coming from the Honda CR-V and Civic as well as the Toyota RAV4.
The Next Best Thing to a Game-Changing Porsche? A Watch Inspired by One
50 years ago, Porsche debuted an über-iconic version of its 911 model in Paris. The car, known as the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 (because of its 2.7-liter engine), helped establish Porsche as a killer on the racetrack. It was popular enough that after Porsche made the first batch of 500 cars, it tripled production to keep up with demand. In other words: this car was always going to earn a fanatical following of collectors. A lightweight RS 2.7 sold for $2,425,000 at auction this summer. Owners form clubs to get together and test the limits of their 50-year-old automobiles on the open road. Now, on the car’s 50th birthday, Tag Heuer is collaborating with Porsche on a pair of watches inspired by the RS 2.7. And since Tag Heuer has been making its own Carrera watch since 1963, this new watch and old car share a name: this is the Tag Heuer Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7.
Carscoops
We Desperately Want This Laguna Seca Blue BMW E46 M3
The E46-generation BMW M3 is a true performance car great and this particular example, currently up for auction through Bring a Trailer, is one of the most gorgeous we’ve seen in quite some time. This E46 M3 has been listed up for sale in New York with service records,...
Comments / 0