50 years ago, Porsche debuted an über-iconic version of its 911 model in Paris. The car, known as the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 (because of its 2.7-liter engine), helped establish Porsche as a killer on the racetrack. It was popular enough that after Porsche made the first batch of 500 cars, it tripled production to keep up with demand. In other words: this car was always going to earn a fanatical following of collectors. A lightweight RS 2.7 sold for $2,425,000 at auction this summer. Owners form clubs to get together and test the limits of their 50-year-old automobiles on the open road. Now, on the car’s 50th birthday, Tag Heuer is collaborating with Porsche on a pair of watches inspired by the RS 2.7. And since Tag Heuer has been making its own Carrera watch since 1963, this new watch and old car share a name: this is the Tag Heuer Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7.

