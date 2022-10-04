Read full article on original website
Related
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
Millions tuned in to see Ben Simmons take a jumper against the Sixers.
Ben Simmons' Postgame Comments After Preseason Opener vs. Sixers
What did Ben Simmons have to say after making his preseason debut against his former team?
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers Send Message to NBA in Preseason Opener
Tyrese Maxey wanted to send a message on Monday night during the Sixers' preseason opener against Brooklyn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins wants back in the NBA but is there a team for him?
It's less than two weeks before the first game of the NBA season, and former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins still doesn't have a team. In an interview with Chris Haynes, Cousins admitted he'd made mistakes, but argued that the positives he brings a team outweigh the negatives. But does any NBA team feel the same way?
Former NBA Executive Makes Bold Sixers Prediction
An NBA writer and former Grizzlies executive has high hopes for the Sixers in 2022-2023.
FOX Sports
Maxey scores 20 as Philly beats Nets in Simmons debut
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 20 points, Julian Champagnie and Furkan Korkmaz finished with 15 each as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Brooklyn 127-108 on Monday night as the Nets finally had all three of their big stars on the floor at the same time. Kevin Durant had...
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sixers vs. Nets: Who Raised Their Stock in Preseason Opener?
After their first preseason outing against the Brooklyn Nets, which Sixers players raised their stock?
Joel Embiid And James Harden's Status For 76ers-Nets Game
James Harden and Joel Embiid have been ruled out for Monday night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.
Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Power Forwards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season
With the 2022-23 NBA season just around the corner, Fastbreak on FanNation has ranked the Top-10 players at every single position entering the new year. Here are the Top-10 rankings for the NBA’s best power forwards.
Rockets to exercise 2023-24 options for 2021 first-rounders
The Rockets plan to exercise their third-year team options on all four of their 2021 first-round draft picks, according to Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle. The four players, whose salaries are set to be guaranteed for 2023-24, are Jalen Green ($9,891,480), Alperen Sengun ($3,536,280), Usman Garuba ($2,588,400) and Josh Christopher ($2,485,200).
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
John Lucas II Compares Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. To NBA Legend David Robinson
After an impressive preseason debut against the Spurs, assistant coach John Lucas II compares Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. to NBA legend David Robinson.
Doc Rivers: James Harden’s Role ‘Growing Bigger’ for Sixers
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers envisions a bigger role for James Harden this season.
John Lucas II Sees New Challenges For Rockets Jalen Green
As the focal point of the Houston Rockets offense, assistant coach John Lucas II believes there will be new challenges for Jalen Green ahead of his second season in the league.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Clint Capela Helped Rockets Center Bruno Fernando Find His Path
Words of wisdom from a former member of the Houston Rockets helped guide Bruno Fernando to the first major contact of his NBA career.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Rockets picking up contract options on Jalen Green, other 2021 first-round draft picks
To no surprise, the Houston Rockets are reportedly picking up the third-year contract options on Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and the remainder of Houston’s 2021 first-round draft class. Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, who cited a person with knowledge of the team’s thinking, the move is a...
Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols
The Houston Rockets were without coach Stephen Silas during practice on Tuesday after he was placed in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols.
Comments / 0