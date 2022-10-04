ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeMarcus Cousins wants back in the NBA but is there a team for him?

It's less than two weeks before the first game of the NBA season, and former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins still doesn't have a team. In an interview with Chris Haynes, Cousins admitted he'd made mistakes, but argued that the positives he brings a team outweigh the negatives. But does any NBA team feel the same way?
Maxey scores 20 as Philly beats Nets in Simmons debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 20 points, Julian Champagnie and Furkan Korkmaz finished with 15 each as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Brooklyn 127-108 on Monday night as the Nets finally had all three of their big stars on the floor at the same time. Kevin Durant had...
Rockets to exercise 2023-24 options for 2021 first-rounders

The Rockets plan to exercise their third-year team options on all four of their 2021 first-round draft picks, according to Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle. The four players, whose salaries are set to be guaranteed for 2023-24, are Jalen Green ($9,891,480), Alperen Sengun ($3,536,280), Usman Garuba ($2,588,400) and Josh Christopher ($2,485,200).
James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
