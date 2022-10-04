Read full article on original website
High-resolution genome topology of human retina uncovers super enhancer-promoter interactions at tissue-specific and multifactorial disease loci
Chromatin organization and enhancer-promoter contacts establish unique spatiotemporal gene expression patterns in distinct cell types. Non-coding genetic variants can influence cellular phenotypes by modifying higher-order transcriptional hubs and consequently gene expression. To elucidate genomic regulation in human retina, we mapped chromatin contacts at high resolution and integrated with super-enhancers (SEs), histone marks, binding of CTCF and select transcription factors. We show that topologically associated domains (TADs) with central SEs exhibit stronger insulation and augmented contact with retinal genes relative to TADs with edge SEs. Merging genome-wide expression quantitative trait loci (eQTLs) with topology map reveals physical links between 100 eQTLs and corresponding eGenes associated with retinal neurodegeneration. Additionally, we uncover candidate genes for susceptibility variants linked to age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma. Our study of high-resolution genomic architecture of human retina provides insights into genetic control of tissue-specific functions, suggests paradigms for missing heritability, and enables the dissection of common blinding disease phenotypes.
Using modelled relationships and satellite observations to attribute modelled aerosol biases over biomass burning regions
Biomass burning (BB) is a major source of aerosols that remain the most uncertain components of the global radiative forcing. Current global models have great difficulty matching observed aerosol optical depth (AOD) over BB regions. A common solution to address modelled AOD biases is scaling BB emissions. Using the relationship from an ensemble of aerosol models and satellite observations, we show that the bias in aerosol modelling results primarily from incorrect lifetimes and underestimated mass extinction coefficients. In turn, these biases seem to be related to incorrect precipitation and underestimated particle sizes. We further show that boosting BB emissions to correct AOD biases over the source region causes an overestimation of AOD in the outflow from Africa by 48%, leading to a double warming effect compared with when biases are simultaneously addressed for both aforementioned factors. Such deviations are particularly concerning in a warming future with increasing emissions from fires.
Controllable DNA hybridization by host"“guest complexation-mediated ligand invasion
Dynamic regulation of nucleic acid hybridization is fundamental for switchable nanostructures and controllable functionalities of nucleic acids in both material developments and biological regulations. In this work, we report a ligand-invasion pathway to regulate DNA hybridization based on host"“guest interactions. We propose a concept of recognition handle as the ligand binding site to disrupt Watson"“Crick base pairs and induce the direct dissociation of DNA duplex structures. Taking cucurbit[7]uril as the invading ligand and its guest molecules that are integrated into the nucleobase as recognition handles, we successfully achieve orthogonal and reversible manipulation of DNA duplex dissociation and recovery. Moreover, we further apply this approach of ligand-controlled nucleic acid hybridization for functional regulations of both the RNA-cleaving DNAzyme in test tubes and the antisense oligonucleotide in living cells. This ligand-invasion strategy establishes a general pathway toward dynamic control of nucleic acid structures and functionalities by supramolecular interactions.
Mitochondrial event as an ultimate step in ferroptosis
In ferroptosis, the roles of mitochondria have been controversial. To explore the role of mitochondrial events in ferroptosis, we employed mitochondrial DNA-depleted Ï0 cells that are resistant to cell death due to enhanced expression of antioxidant enzymes. Expression of mitochondrial-type GPx4 (mGPx4) but no other forms of GPx4 was increased in SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells. Likely due to high mGPx4 expression, SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells were resistant to ferroptosis by erastin inhibiting xCT channel. In contrast, SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells were susceptible to cell death by a high concentration of RSL3 imposing ferroptosis by GPx4 inhibition. Accumulation of cellular ROS and oxidized lipids was observed in erastin- or RSL3-treated SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells but not in erastin-treated SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells. Mitochondrial ROS and mitochondrial peroxidized lipids accumulated in SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells not only by RSL3 but also by erastin acting on xCT on the plasma membrane. Mitochondrial ROS quenching inhibited SK-Hep1 Ï+ cell death by erastin or a high dose of RSL3, suggesting a critical role of mitochondrial ROS in ferroptosis. Ferroptosis by erastin or RSL3 was inhibited by a more than 20-fold lower concentration of MitoQ, a mitochondrial ROS quencher, compared to DecylQ, a non-targeting counterpart. Ferroptosis of SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells by erastin or RSL3 was markedly inhibited by a VDAC inhibitor, accompanied by significantly reduced accumulation of mitochondria ROS, total peroxidized lipids, and mitochondrial peroxidized lipids, strongly supporting the role of mitochondrial events in ferroptotic death and that of VDAC in mitochondrial steps of ferroptosis induced by erastin or RSL3. SK-Hep1 Ï+ cell ferroptosis by sorafenib was also suppressed by mitochondrial ROS quenchers, accompanied by abrogation of sorafenib-induced mitochondrial ROS and mitochondrial peroxidized lipid accumulation. These results suggest that SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells are resistant to ferroptosis due to upregulation of mGPx4 expression and mitochondrial events could be the ultimate step in determining final cell fate.
