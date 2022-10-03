ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louise Roman
2d ago

Yes we need rent control in the United States rents are way out of control

TheConversationAU

If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights

Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Place Where Rent Has Remained 1$ per Year for the Past 500 Years

Inside the social housing complex of Fuggerei, GermanyWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Rent is often the highest monthly expenditure for most individuals, and while prices may fluctuate, there seems to be a little increase each year that is most felt by those with lower incomes. Numerous factors, including economic inflation, a strengthening housing market, and of course increased demand, have contributed to the rise in rental rates. The current recession that the world is facing is not helping either.
The Independent

Rent freeze strikes right balance between tenants and landlords – minister

Emergency legislation to freeze rents in Scotland “strikes the right balance” between protecting tenants and ensuring landlords can still offer properties for rent, a minister has said.Patrick Harvie, the Scottish Government’s tenants’ rights minister, also addressed concerns that the Bill would reduce the supply of rented housing.The Scottish Parliament is debating the Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Bill this week, which is designed to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.On Tuesday morning, Mr Harvie appeared at Holyrood’s Local Government Committee.The Scottish Green Party minister said the Bill had three main aims: stabilising costs by freezing rent until at least March 31,...
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October

In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
