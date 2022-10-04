Read full article on original website
Related
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County targets deed and title fraud
Real estate notification program aimed at impeding fraudulent activity. Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has launched a new real estate notification program to help protect property owners from unauthorized transfers of real property. Over the last decade, property fraud (also known as deed or title...
KCRA.com
'We hit a tipping point': Community packs Carmichael public safety meeting, pleads for action
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — People packed inside Carmichael's Mission Oaks Community Center Thursday night – devastated by the recent death of one of their neighbors and pleading for action from Sacramento County leaders. "We hit a tipping point, and this is where we're at," said Lorie Moreno, president of...
sacramentocityexpress.com
The City’s updated sidewalk ordinance has gone into effect. How will it be enforced?
The City of Sacramento’s updated sidewalk ordinance, which protects people’s rights to safely travel along sidewalks and enter and exit buildings, went into effect Sept. 23. The updated ordinance, which the City Council amended in August, requires at least four feet of space on sidewalks to remain clear...
goldcountrymedia.com
Six face off for three seats on Colfax City Council
Six face off for three seats on Colfax City Council. In nearly a month, residents of Colfax will be electing three representatives to the Colfax City Council. Six candidates, including three incumbents, will be vying for three spots on the city council. Incumbents Trinity Burruss, Sean Lomen and Joe Fatula face off against Kim Douglass, Rocky Orozco and Larry Hillberg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patro responded to a motor vehicle crash on Franklin Boulevard and 52nd St, around 1 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Amtrak train amputated legs of California man lying on tracks. Jury to decide who’s to blame
By the time Yuba City police found Joe Nevis on a sidewalk at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 24, 2016, they decided he was too drunk to take to jail, and instead had him taken to Rideout Memorial Hospital in nearby Marysville. Nevis spent 20 minutes at the hospital, where Dr. Hector...
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville approves new Economic Development Strategy
Roseville City Council members approved the new Economic Development Strategy at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The Roseville economic development department creates a new strategy every five years to “enhance economic vitality” in the city, according to economic development director Melissa Anguiano. “This is just the guidebook and...
KCRA.com
Explosion heard at Sacramento apartment complex followed by fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An apartment building caught fire after a small explosion on Saturday afternoon in Sacramento. A large boom was heard by neighbors of the apartment in the 2700 block of River Plaza Drive, which is near Garden Highway in Sacramento. Neighbors said the explosion shook their own apartment buildings before smoke was seen coming out of the windows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - October 7, 2022
The California Natural Resources Agency is hosting its 12th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on Oct.21, 10 a.m. to noon. The public meeting will be held at the Southside Oroville Community Center, located at 2959 Lower Wyandotte Road, Oroville, CA 95966, and will include presentations and public comment. The Commission will receive a brief update on the development of a report on the Commission’s activities, presentations on inundation maps and new atmospheric river research, and an update on Oroville Dam facility winter operations. There also will be time for public input. The Citizens Advisory Commission is a forum for questions and feedback from the communities surrounding Oroville Dam. For information on the meeting, please visit https://bit.ly/OrovilleCAC.
Loomis Costco to move forward after years of dispute
LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 2018, the city of Rocklin and the town of Loomis have worked toward an agreement on a new Costco on the border of the two communities, on Thursday a deal was reached. The location of the 155,000 square-foot Costco will be at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road. With anticipated […]
These are the crops that California’s most agricultural counties produce
Half of the counties in the top 10 have almonds in their lists of leading commodities. Other crops that appear more than once include grapes, pistachios and lettuce.
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County sees 3000% increase in stolen EBT benefits
CHICO, Calif. - Butte County has seen a three thousand percent jump in benefits being stolen from EBT cards for families in need. Crooks are using skimmers on card readers where you swipe your card. There are several ways thieves use skimmers to steal account information from card readers where cards are swiped. A video posted by NBC news showed how a victim in Texas discovered a cover had been slipped over a card reader at a convenience store. The cover looked almost exactly like the real keypad. The cover contained a skimming device to steal the account information.
Mountain Democrat
Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced
Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
KCRA.com
PG&E faces second lawsuit in connection with Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. faces a second lawsuit in connection with a wildfire that destroyed homes and forced thousands in Placer and El Dorado counties to evacuate. The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 29 to the California Superior Court in San Francisco by Frantz Law Group,...
Vandals damage, steal items from Lincoln golf course, country club managers say
LINCOLN, Calif. — Owners of Lincoln's Catta Verdera Country Club are considering implementing new security measures after vandals allegedly damaged the golf course and stole items Friday night, according to a letter from managers, obtained by ABC10. In the letter, members of the country club's management say unidentified individuals...
goldcountrymedia.com
From the archive | Klumpp's adds Western Wear
Pictured are Karen Lee Hansen, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Dean Hansen, and Bobby Sinclair, son of attorney and Mrs. F.L. Sinclair, announcing the grand opening of Klumpp’s Western Wear Dept. at the remodeled store in the Nov. 14, 1957, edition of the Auburn Journal. Klumpp’s was located at 835 Lincoln Way.
goldcountrymedia.com
Some Loomis roads to close for repair work
With fair weather continuing through late October, the town of Loomis will begin resurfacing selected roadways, completely closing some stretches. A "slurry seal" resurfacing treatment will be completed on various roadways throughout Loomis from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, according to Loomis Town Engineer Merrill Buck. A slurry seal is...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Caldor Fire suspects appear in court, date set for preliminary exam
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The father and son accused of sparking the Caldor Fire appeared in Placerville court on Sept. 30 and will have another appearance for preliminary examination on Oct. 11. David and Travis Smith, ages 66 and 32, respectively, at the time of their arrests, face...
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis and Rocklin settle Costco dispute
After two years of litigation, the Loomis Town Council approved a settlement with the city of Rocklin on Oct. 6, paving the way for a Loomis Costco on Sierra College Boulevard. Loomis officials approved the negotiated settlement during a special meeting Oct. 6. Loomis Town Manager Sean Rabé said the...
Comments / 0