Interlachen, FL

John Oneal

John Oneal, 73, of Palm Coast, entered the sunset of life on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach. Arrangements will be announced by Coleman’s Mortuary Family.
PALM COAST, FL
Anthony L. Hatten

Anthony Lavon Hatten, 65, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his residence. A native of Newark, NJ, and the son of Johnnie and Alpine Hatten, Anthony was…
PALATKA, FL
Robert E. “Bob” Johnson Sr.

Deacon Robert Earl Johnson Sr., 60, of East Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Monday, October 3, 2022, at UF Shands, Gainesville, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Palatka, he was…
EAST PALATKA, FL
West Putnam church helps students with homecoming plans

INTERLACHEN – Two Interlachen Junior-Senior High School girls left a town church Friday with big grins, new shoes and new homecoming dresses for the big dance later this month. Sisters Kimberlie Allen, 16, and Selena Brenneman, 17, stopped by Interlachen’s Whispering Hope Church of God and found elegant dresses...
INTERLACHEN, FL
Prep roundup: Palatka’s run is now done

St. Joseph boys swimmers stun Palatka to end 4-year win streak. The Palatka Junior-Senior High boys lost their first swim meet in four years in a 74-71 loss Thursday to visiting St. Joseph Academy at the Putnam Aquatic Center. The Panthers (6-1) held a slim 67…
PALATKA, FL
Rested Raiders Romp

Crescent City breaks game open in second quarter to defeat Indians. By Michael Lischio Jr. Daily News correspondent CRESCENT CITY – Despite similar records, Crescent City Junior-Senior and Keystone Heights high school’s football teams entered Friday’s game under…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Man re-arrested after alleged shooting

A Palatka man is accused of shooting a gun into a vehicle with four occupants Wednesday in a “domestic-related” incident, authorities said. Dezmonzae Burns, 21, faces four aggravated assault charges…
PALATKA, FL
Prep football: Fun night for Panthers in homecoming beatdown

Palatka scores 7 TDs in first half in 61-8 rout of Space Coast for 1st win with over 60 points since 2001. The fun is back in Palatka Junior-Senior High School football. Yes, the opponent left Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night 1-5, but no one can deny the performance the…
PALATKA, FL

