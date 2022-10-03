ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news

Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Nick Eatman from DallasCowboys.com reported. In order to fill the need, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton (126 games played) and Tucker...
DALLAS, TX
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Dak Prescott
Will Grier
Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave

ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys Have Signed Quarterback To Their Active Roster

For the past three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have elevated quarterback Will Grier to the active roster. Since the front office can no longer utilize that move on Grier, it decided to officially sign him. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Grier has been signed to the...
DALLAS, TX
Chiefs Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

A few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Corey Coleman to their practice squad. Earlier this Tuesday, he was officially released. Coleman, 28, was a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was an All-American coming out of Baylor. As a rookie, Coleman had 413 receiving...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Russell Wilson missed an open receiver on key 4th-and-1 play

The Denver Broncos blew a big opportunity at the end of their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. The Broncos were down 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick a field goal to tie the game, Denver decided to play for the win.
DENVER, CO
Questionable fourth-down play costs Broncos in 12-9 overtime loss to Colts

The Denver Broncos are a mess. On Thursday night, the Broncos snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory, falling to the Indianapolis Colts, 12-9, in an ugly overtime affair. Powered by a big night from their defense, the Broncos seemed to have a lock on the field goal-fest but let things slip away late, ultimately falling to 2-3 on the young season.
DENVER, CO
Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires

View the original article to see embedded media. Jason Thompson was the 12th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings after an extremely impressive college career for the Rider Broncos. During his senior season, he averaged 20.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per contest. He most recently...
NBA
Free agent DeMarcus Cousins admits mistakes, hopes for NBA call

NBA training camps and preseason games are underway, yet DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent. Last season, Cousins became a key contributor after joining the Denver Nuggets in February, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per contest. He played well during the playoffs too, particularly in Denver's Game 5 loss against the Golden State Warriors when he scored 19 points in 15 minutes (while shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range).
NBA

