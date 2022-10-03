Read full article on original website
NDISC Spotlight: Ryan Spees '23
The Notre Dame International Security Center (NDISC) is proud to provide an International Relations and Foreign Policy education to students at every step of their academic journey. We also know that every student's story is different and they take different paths that lead them to Notre Dame and to NDISC. From San Diego to South Bend and from the US Marine Corps to NDISC, one such story is that of Ryan Spees, Class of 2023. We were excited to talk to Ryan as he shares his story.
ND Forum Keynote Recap - The Suppliants Project: Ukraine
As part of this year’s Notre Dame Forum, the University, in partnership with Theater of War Productions, hosted a dramatic reading of an ancient Greek tragedy, Aeschylus’ “The Suppliants,” by Emmy Award-winning actors Anthony Edwards and Keith David along with actor and director Tate Donovan in Notre Dame Stadium on Monday, Oct. 3. More than 700 students, faculty, staff and community members attended, joining in the conversation about the costs of war and the experiences of those affected by violence across the globe.
Cat Gargano (Peace Studies and Psychology)
Maria Caterina (Cat) Gargano is a second-year Ph.D. student in Peace Studies and Psychology. Her interest in psychology and international human rights is what brought her to the Kroc Institute and its unique Ph.D. program. Cat sees her work at the intersection of trauma, healing, and humanitarian action, and credits her studies for helping her understand the impact of structural violence on people’s mental health. In this interview, Cat talks about her most recent research and her professional aspirations.
That One Time . . . Roommates
We lived in Holy Cross Hall, an old, dilapidated seminary building which had been repurposed as a dormitory. The showers were cold, and the hallways were frequented by chipmunks by day and bats by night, but we loved it. We developed a friendship quickly and were roommates our junior year. Time was filled with pickup games and music. In the many moments of lightheartedness, we uttered our mantra, “Ahh . . . college.” Late-night conversations gravitated toward life’s deeper questions as we shared a yearning for answers that eluded us. We hoped they’d arrive someday.
