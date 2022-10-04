Read full article on original website
Hella Emo’s RAWRing 20’s + clasSICKS Halloween Party (SF)
Halloween is a special, spooky season for the Sad Kids. Spirit is stocking our costumes (and let’s face it, our everyday wardrobe too), pumpkin spice is warming our tummies, and maybe that old guy at the grocery store won’t remind us it isn’t Halloween anymore. And of...
Award Winning Film “Pretty Problems” Bay Area Debut (Oakland)
Bay Area Filmmaker of the Year, Kestrin Pantera, brings her SXSW Audience Award winning film, Pretty Problems, to debut in the Bay for opening weekend. The film opens at the New Parkway and runs Fri, Sat and Sun. Pantera will do a Director Q&A after the 5:30pm showing on Saturday, Oct 8.
“Into View: Bernice Bing” Opening Day at Asian Art Museum (SF)
Discover the life and career of modern artist Bernice “Bingo” Bing (1936–1998), a San Francisco original. Into View: Bernice Bing reveals the evolution of Bing’s remarkable practice and shows how her perseverance as a queer Asian American woman fueled her achievements as a catalyst in the Bay Area cultural scene.
Bayview 3rd Street Cleanup + Free Food & Refreshments for Volunteers
Help the Bayview Merchants Association, Avenue Greenlight, and SFCDMA clean up along 3rd Street in Bayview. Meet at Linda Brooks Burton Library (5075 3rd St). All supplies provided. stay afterwards for free food & refreshments at Gratta Wines and Market (5299 3rd St). Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name.
2022 Rockridge Halloween Parade on College Ave. (Oct. 30)
The Ghoulish Tradition in Rockridge Returns! Enjoy Halloween activities throughout the day along Oakland’s College Avenue during the annual Halloween Parade on Sunday, October 30th. Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 11a-4p College Ave. from Broadway to Alcatrazzz, Oakland. FREE. Spooky Schedule of Fun. 11am-2pm Stories, crafts, games, and music.
Win Tix: San Francisco Symphony’s Film Series w/ LIVE Soundtrack (Fall 2022)
Win a Pair of premier orchestra tickets from FuncheapSF. San Francisco Symphony's Film Series w/ LIVE Soundtrack (Fall 2022) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 8:00 pm on Monday, October 17 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See...
“Redline Redefined” Oakland Sound Walk by Thingamajigs
“Redline Redefined” Oakland Sound Walk & Launch Party by Thingamajigs (Oct.8-9) Thingamajigs presents a new project called Redline Redefined that explores the history of redlining in through the lens of 8 East Bay artists to explore the discriminatory practices of redlining and their effects in our neighborhoods. Thanks to...
Adrian West Band Concert (Oakland)
Vol. 9 of the White Horse Live Music Series will feature The Forgetmenauts, the Adrian West Band and Cadence Myles. Doors at 7, music at 7:30. Oakland-based four-piece acoustic rock ensemble. Think Paul Simon meets Dave Matthews at a Talkingheads show. A fun mix of originals, covers and instrumentals spanning acoustic rock, jazz & classical styles. Ever the realist, Adrian takes a peculiar delight in setting serious topics to uplifting music.
US Air Force Band of the Golden West’s Free Fleet Week Concert (The Presidio)
The U.S. Airforce Band of the Golden West from Travis Airforce base will perform two afternoon shows at the Presidio Tunnel Tops to kick off San Francisco’s Fleet Week. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
Blessing of the Fleet Interfaith Service at Presidio Chapel
Please join us at the historic Presidio Chapel for the Blessing of the Fleet Interfaith Service on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 9 am PST. Masks required indoors. For more information please contact presidiointerfaith@gmail.com. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details...
Bay Area SHARKtober Party w/ Surf Metal Band + Shark Lectures (Pacifica)
Blue Drinks Bay Area is getting extra sharky for October thanks to a very special guest, shark biologist Dr. David Shiffman, coming through the San Francisco Bay Area during his book tour for ‘Why Sharks Matter‘. Doesn’t sound sharky enough? We’ll be taking this SHARKtober Blue Drinks to...
Patchwork Show: Modern Makers Festival (Santa Rosa)
Discover local makers in the heart of Northern California wine country at the Patchwork Show in Santa Rosa. Shop handmade and independent goods from 70+ local makers, crafters, and designers alongside crafting stations. Family and dog-friendly, vibrant downtown location surrounded by shops and restaurants, and FREE to attend!. November 27,...
SF’s Children’s Creativity Museum Reopening Weekend (Oct. 6-8)
The Children’s Creativity Museum is excited to welcome you back! CCM’s Soft Opening is Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7 (first floor only) from 10am to 1pm and the Grand Reopening (both floors) is Saturday, October 8 from 10am to 4pm. The Children’s Creativity Museum reopens with...
SF’s Garrett + Moulton Dance 20th Anniversary Season (Oct. 6-9)
Garrett + Moulton Productions (GMP) celebrates its 20th anniversary October 6-9 with the world premieres of a new work by choreographer Janice Garrett and an animated film by Charles Moulton. In addition, the company of 18 dancers and 6 musicians will perform Garrett’s Roll Out, which premiered in the Fall of 2021. Music will be performed live with conductor Jonathan Russell, long-time GMP collaborator, soprano Karen Clark and six instrumentalists.
Oakland’s 2022 “Autumn Lights” Festival at Lake Merritt (Oct. 13-15)
Oakland’s 2022 “Autumn Lights” Festival at Lake Merritt (Oct. 13-15) Fill your Instagram feed with photos of this gorgeous annual light festival. Immerse yourself in the 11th Anniversary Autumn Lights Festival. Prepare to be dazzled and amazed at this magical outdoor fundraiser where you’ll experience 60+ spectacular lighted art displays sparkling and beaming throughout Oakland’s beloved 7-acre municipal gardens right on the shores of Lake Merritt.
Noise Pop’s 20th Street Block Party is Back for 2022
Noise Pop’s 20th Street Block Party is back and taking over the Mission in a new location with live music, food trucks, local vendors, and more on October 15, 2022. The event is FREE with RSVP, but you can snag Headliner Experience passes if you want go baller. This...
SF’s “Freddy Krueger’s Day Off” Halloween Sketch Comedy Nights (Oct. 6-29)
Sketch comedy that’s spookier than Reaganomics. Blood will “trickle down.” No one can SAVE FERRIS. And you can’t fall asleep…because you’ve done too much coke. A bunch of cinephiles are bloodlusting to take down the 80’s, widely known as the spookiest decade ever. Perm your hair, slip on your parachute pants, and Aerobics your way to the theatre for a night of seriously scary sketch comedy.
2022 “Green Film Festival of San Francisco” (Oct. 6-16)
San Francisco IndieFest is thrilled to announce that the 2022 Green Film Festival of San Francisco will take place October 6 – 16, with 50+ independent feature and short length films from around the world that focus on green and environmental issues in both fun and revealing ways. The...
Litquake 2022: SF’s Literature Festival w/ 100 Events + 350 Authors (Oct. 6-22)
Litquake 2022: SF’s Literature Festival w/ 100 Events + 350 Authors (Oct. 6-22) San Francisco’s literary festival with author events, poets, activists and performers – 350+ authors at nearly 100 events, with many of the events being free. 2022 Update – San Francisco’s annual literary festival is...
SF’s Indigenous Peoples Day Festival at Yerba Buena Gardens (2022)
Free. Outdoors. Fresh. | Yerba Buena Gardens Festival. Join us in celebration of San Francisco’s Indigenous Peoples Day at Yerba Buena Gardens with Native American art, music and vendors. The program highlights the vastly diverse and talented community of Indigenous artists in the Bay Area, California and beyond. Presented...
