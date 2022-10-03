Read full article on original website
Doris Smith Wells
Doris Smith Wells died at home in Madison, Wisconsin, on October 1, 2022. Born August 9, 1934, in Palatka, Florida, her parents were Ira Sylvester Smith and Maude Viola Ragin, both from the Palatka, Florida area. Doris graduated from Palatka High School and maintained friendships in Palatka all her life....
WATCH: CBS News’ Wendy Gillette on Asian countries reopening for tourism
MADISON, Wis. — CBS News' Wendy Gillette joins Live at Four to talk about Asian countries reopening for tourism.
Arthur John Hanson, Jr.
Dodgeville – Arthur John Hanson, Jr. of Dodgeville passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – he was 72. Born in Berwyn, IL on June 24, 1950, and was raised in Northbrook, IL. He attended Loyola Academy and went on to work for UPS in Illinois before relocating to Dodgeville in 1979 to start a business. As a Master Plumber and Culligan Man, Art spent 39 years serving the area community. He contributed to many causes over the years and couldn’t go anywhere without running into a customer or striking up a conversation with someone.
Charles “Tom” Robert Miller, Sr.
Charles “Tom” Robert Miller, Sr. of Sauk City, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2nd at the age of 78. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on February 3rd 1944 to the late Charles Miller and Mother Mary. Tom is survived by his sister Barbara Kohler...
Ann M. Moran
FITCHBURG – Ann Moran died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, due to complications associated with advanced Parkinson’s disease. She courageously battled this devastating disease for the past 25 years, as it progressively robbed her of her ability to care for herself and took away parts of her warm personality and mental acuity. Ann’s life and her disease sometimes brought difficulties and struggles, but she always met these challenges with feistiness and determination.
Muriel June Haglund
Muriel June Haglund, 98, of Marshfield and Madison, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Oak Park Place East in Madison, Wis. She treasured friends, shopping, bridge, and traveling. In her final years, she loved playing bingo, playing our dice game, and watching the world go by with her M&Ms and orange juice. Her spirit, sense of humor, and warm embrace shall live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
John Forrest Jordan
John Forrest Jordan, age 63, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Belmont Nursing Home, Madison. He was born on July 16, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Carroll and Beverly (Bryant) Jordan. John graduated from Granada Hills High School in 1977, followed by Pierce...
Meet our Pet of the Week: Pumpkin Spice
You can learn more about Pumpkin Spice and all of the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society by going to giveshelter.org.
Dale G. Schulz
Dale G. Schulz, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A Funeral Service for Dale will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 12:00PM Noon at the Schulz Residence (W1980 County Road J, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965) with Pastor Dale Smalley presiding. Visitation will take place from 11:00AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Kurt Gene “Lurch” Gallagher
Kurt Gene “Lurch” Gallagher, age 67, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2022, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, surrounded by loved ones. Kurt graduated from Madison East High School and worked several jobs since the age of 14. He started working as a tow truck driver for Schmidt’s Towing and that lead into diesel mechanic jobs from Terra Engineering & Construction Corp. to the City of Madison, to International Trucks.
Paul Harold Evans
MCFARLAND – Paul H. “Skip” Evans, age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison, with his family by his side. His battle with medical conditions in recent years showed his courage in the face of challenging circumstances. Skip was...
Jason Richard Lewis
Brooklyn – Jason Lewis, age 45, of Brooklyn, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was born on January 22, 1977, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Charles Lewis and Susan (Robinson) Lewis. Jason graduated from Oregon High School in 1996. He married Fonda Kernen Lewis on June...
Diane Marie Baryenbruch
WINDSOR – Diane Marie (Davenport) Baryenbruch, age 61, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home with her husband Kelly by her side. Diane was born to Marian and Stanley Davenport on December 3, 1960, in Madison, WI. Diane graduated from Madison East High School in 1979...
Badger Blueprint: McIntosh’s midseason coaching change sends shockwaves throughout football program
In this week’s Badger Blueprint, News 3 Now Sports Director Zach Hanley and Wisconsin State Journal and BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin take a look at the timing of the firing of Paul Chryst and if the interim head coaching role will become permanent for Jim Leonhard. The guys also...
Badgers speak for the first time since the firing of Paul Chryst
MADISON, Wis. — Wednesday Graham Mertz, Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike, Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig, and John Torchio spoke to the media for the first time since Paul Chryst was fired. During the 10-minute interview session, the Badgers used the words “shocked” and “upset” to describe their emotions, while Allen...
Dorothy J. Morrill Klein
Dorothy J. Morrill Klein was born on May 7, 1945, in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of Ralph R. Morrill and Carolyn (Mayer) Morrill. She lost her battle to cancer on October 1, 2022. She passed at her home in Lake Mills. Dorothy was a member of the Free Community Church in Fort Atkinson, WI.
Timothy Brian Meier
Tim Meier, age 62, passed away on October 2, 2022. Born on March 11, 1960, in Monroe, Wisconsin. Tim is survived by daughter Ashley (Caleb) Feller, granddaughter Blake, son Andrew Meier, sister Diane (Don) Hawkinson, brother Gary (Angie) and sister-in-law Corrine (Russ), in addition to many nieces and nephews. He...
John Nelson Dickson
BLACK EARTH / MONONA – John Nelson Dickson, age 82, of Monona and formerly of Black Earth, died on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Community Living Center of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. John was born on Oct. 30, 1939, in Madison, to Allan and Emma (Gregg) Dickson. He graduated from University of Wisconsin High School in 1958.
Ruthann “Ruthie” Smith
DEFOREST—Ruthann Smith, age 88, passed away on October 1, 2022. She was born on November 22, 1933, in Bristol to the late Gilbert and Ruth (Quamme) Derr. Ruthann was a graduate of Columbus High School. She was united in marriage to Eldon Smith on July 9, 1956. She attended countless sporting events over the years and always enjoyed being surrounded by her children and grandchildren for family celebrations. Ruthann and her sisters will be lovingly remembered as the Bristol Belles.
Timothy M. “Tim” Kinney
Fitchburg, WI – Tim Kinney, age 58, passed away on October 1, 2022. He was born July 6, 1964. Tim graduated from St. Maria Goretti and Edgewood High School in which he was an All City Baseball and Football player. After high school, Tim completed his degree in Business at UW Stout. He found joy in his work as a Sales Executive and cherished the relationships he cultivated through his 30+ years in the print industry. He was one of the Top Sales Executives and qualified for President’s Club for many years.
