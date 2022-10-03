Dodgeville – Arthur John Hanson, Jr. of Dodgeville passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – he was 72. Born in Berwyn, IL on June 24, 1950, and was raised in Northbrook, IL. He attended Loyola Academy and went on to work for UPS in Illinois before relocating to Dodgeville in 1979 to start a business. As a Master Plumber and Culligan Man, Art spent 39 years serving the area community. He contributed to many causes over the years and couldn’t go anywhere without running into a customer or striking up a conversation with someone.

DODGEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO