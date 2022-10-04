Read full article on original website
furninfo.com
HFA Announces New Online Training Course, HFA Sales Academy
Consumers wishing to purchase furniture and home furnishings face many retailer, product, customization, delivery, and financing choices. Helping consumers navigate through selection decisions to a final sale has become a complex task for furniture sales associates. The HFA announce sits new HFA Sales Academy which provides world-class sales education for retail furniture sales staff.
furninfo.com
DispatchTrack Delivers Green Logistics with Industry’s First Global AI-Powered CO2 Tracking
DispatchTrack announces the availability of AI-powered carbon emissions tracking to help companies meet their supply chain sustainability goals. Available as a feature in the DispatchTrack routing console, CO2 tracking enables companies in any market worldwide to better understand their existing carbon output on a per-route, per-stop, and per-vehicle basis, optimize routes to reduce CO2 output, and gather data to illustrate the impact of their sustainability initiatives.
