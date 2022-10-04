DispatchTrack announces the availability of AI-powered carbon emissions tracking to help companies meet their supply chain sustainability goals. Available as a feature in the DispatchTrack routing console, CO2 tracking enables companies in any market worldwide to better understand their existing carbon output on a per-route, per-stop, and per-vehicle basis, optimize routes to reduce CO2 output, and gather data to illustrate the impact of their sustainability initiatives.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO