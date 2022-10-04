ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Diamond of Crime Mob Interview

By thekelleyshow
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOfSE_0iL0wRbQ00

Source: Digital / Radio One Digital


Millennium Tour Turnt Up! is back and kicking off the tour with the second show in Charlotte on October 8.

Eric Kelley II caught up with Diamond ATL of Crime Mob. She talked about which new female rapper she would like to collaborate with, new music that she’s going to release and, how it feels to have a classic crunk song in her catalog.

Diamond meantion is took a break from music to regroup but she talked about the group’s classic hit single “Knuck If You Buck” and how legendary it has become over the years.

“Definitely a walk down memory lane. I’m so thankful that, you know, we’ve created music as a whole that’s been time this music that each generation.” She continuted, “I’m thankful that it’s still refreshing to the new generation. But for people who came up in that era, the crunk era, I mean, we literally are going to put you in that mind frame to make you feel like you’re living in that time.”

20 years in the rap game, Diamond is hip to the new female rappers. She said she could see herself collrating with CMG rapper, Glorilla.

“Everybody’s talking about glow ruler. I really love her energy. I feel like right now as far as today I can connect with her.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .


The 32-year-old Crime Mob was excited to share she has new music on the way. She said its still the Diamonfd ATL fans are use to and its a party record that gone have you and your girls twerking.

“I’m popping my ish, unapologetic, classy, ratchet, fun, free, let your hair down, whatever you want to call it. Like, I enjoy making music that makes people feel good. It’s a party record. And hopefully we’ll be having an album following the end of November.”

Diamond ATL talked about what the fans can expect on tour from Crime Mob.

“There will be no time to sit in your seat”, she said.  “You’re literally going to be on your feet and that’s the type of performances I’m used to. Either being a part of or witnessing where the energy is just through the roof. I mean, you got Trillville, you got Yang twins, you know, for the R&B lovers, you have Sammy, you have Lloyd, you have Mario.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

YG’s “How To Rob A Rapper” Track Criticized Following PnB Rock’s Death

“Catch a n*gga lackin’, he slackin’ on IG Live / He gon’ show his whereabouts on accident, he be high,” the West Coast rapper rhymes on his new album. YG’s I Got Issues album arrived this past weekend, and while it has been receiving plenty of praise from both fans and industry icons like 50 Cent, one song, in particular, has earned the West Coast rapper a considerable amount of backlash.
ACCIDENTS
105.3 RNB

Day26 Exclusive Interview

They’re back! Willie, Brian, Qwanell, Mike and Robert known as Day26 has returned to R&B. The group talked about why the band got back together and the truth about the “Cheesecake” challenge episode on MTV’s ‘Making The Band’. The band was born on MTV’s Making The Band handpicked by Diddy. They broke up and announced each […]
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1

There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Beyoncé was there to support sister Solange for her big night at the ballet

It was a family affair for the Knowles family this past week when they showed up to support Solange Knowles' big night at the ballet. In August, it was announced that the 36-year-old musician composed a ballet score for the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28. She is only the second Black woman in the company's 74-year history to compose a score for the NYCB. Lido Pimienta was the first in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Crime Mob
In Touch Weekly

Coolio Had a High Net Worth Prior to His Untimely Death: See How Much Money the Late Rapper Made

Late rapper Coolio (real name: Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) built a strong legacy and huge net worth after rising to fame in the 1990s for hits such as “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” From his Grammy Award days to exploring other business ventures, fans of the former Los Angeles resident were heartbroken when they learned of his sudden death in September 2022 at the age of 59.
HIP HOP
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Celebrates Her Sister Solange's New Music Made For the New York City Ballet

This week, musical artist Solange debuted the original score she wrote for part of the New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center. The music was written for a show titled Play Time and choreographed by Gianna Reisen. The show will be running in October and again in May. The music is being performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and a soloist from her ensemble.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

21 Savage Angrily Confronts Wack 100 Over Young Thug Snitching Allegations

21 Savage has angrily confronted Wack 100 over accusations of him being an informant in Young Thug‘s RICO case. The pair appeared on a recent Clubhouse session together where the Atlanta rapper got into a shouting match with the veteran music manager after he suggested he snitched on Thug, who currently sits behind bars on numerous racketeering, gun and drug charges stemming from an indictment filed against his YSL collective in May.
IMMIGRATION
Vibe

Bruno Mars Earns Another Diamond Certification

Bruno Mars has reached a new career milestone. The singer’s 2012 chart-topper “Locked Out Of Heaven” has officially been certified diamond by the RIAA. With this latest achievement, the acclaimed musician becomes the first artist in the history of RIAA’s Gold and Platinum Program to achieve six Diamond Single Awards.More from VIBE.comLil Baby And Gunna Earn Diamond Status With "Drip Too Hard"Silk Sonic's Debut Album Is Now PlatinumBET Awards 2022: See The Complete Winners List And Acceptance Speeches The other five songs by Bruno Mars that have reached diamond status are as follows: “Just the Way You Are,” “Grenade,” “When...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Blasts BET For Refusing Him Access To Hip Hop Awards

Atlanta, GA – Jim Jones has put BET on blast for not allowing him to attend this week’s BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. On Friday (September 30), the Harlem rapper said he wanted to show support for his close friend and fellow New Yorker Fat Joe, who is set to host this year’s award show, but claimed the network wouldn’t allow him access.
ATLANTA, GA
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy