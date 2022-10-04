The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma was recently awarded $5,000 from ECI Insurance Agency as part of an ongoing fundraiser. The donation came as a result of ECI Insurance Agency receiving a 2022 Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance, which recognized the agency’s volunteerism with the food bank, as well as their commitment to making a positive community impact.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO