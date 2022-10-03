Read full article on original website
Dua Lipa Broke Her Silence On Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors That She And Trevor Noah Are Dating
Last week, Dua Lipa sparked romance rumors with Trevor Noah after they were seemingly spotted on a date in New York City.
Show Us The "Gayest" Picture From Your Childhood, Like One That Screams "Mom, The Signs Were Everywhere!!"
Dig through those photo albums and go through your Instagram grid because I want to see the cream of the crop.
CW33 NewsFix
Disney star Christian J. Simon has his dreams set on accumulating an ‘E.G.O.T’ and touches on his new Halloween movie
Disney Channel star Christian J. Simon who is only 14 has already accomplished so much from receiving two Daytime Emmy nominations for his role in the animated series “T.O..T.S” and “Sydney and Max.”. However that is not the ultimate goal for Simon, he tells KTLA’s Dayna Devon...
CW33 NewsFix
‘SNL’s’ Cecily Strong reprises one of Lily Tomlins’s roles from the ’90s in her one-woman show
Cecily Strong is a two-time Emmy nominee from the popular show “SNL” and has made a career of making people laugh. Now the comedian is moving from her group comedy acts on “SNL” to her one-woman show called called “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe.”
Child-Free People Over 30 Are Sharing What Their Lives Are Like Without Kids, And It's A Mixed Bag
"I’m 38, and I’ll be fully retired by the time I’m 40. I live in a beach resort town in Mexico and own two properties. I have four cats and one dog (all rescues). No debt. I have wonderful friends and am happily single. What’s life like being childless? It's awesome, thank you very much."
CW33 NewsFix
Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias makes comedian history at Dodger Stadium
Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias is one of the most known comedians in the entertainment world and a personal KTLA friend. He talked about on the Morning Show his history in the making and gave us the exclusive on his stand-up special, “Stadium Fluffy: Live from Los Angeles.”. Fluffy...
I Finally Tried The Viral "20/10" Pumpkin Cookies That Have Taken Over TikTok (And Honestly, They Blew Me Away)
Everyone was right about these.
Man, I Truly Feel Sorry For These 21 People Who Had A Really, Really, Really Really Bad Week
I would like to avoid this happening to me, if possible.
CW33 NewsFix
Katherine Mcnamara joins us to talk about the new ‘Walker: Independence’ series
Katherine Mcnamara joined us to talk about the new “Walker: Independence” series with The CW. She talked about how the show is a well known genre and legacy but this new version has re-invented it. The new “Walker: independence” series premieres tonight at nine on The CW, right...
