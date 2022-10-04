Read full article on original website
Topeka police officer and driver taken to hospital after car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to the TPD watch commander, an officer collided with another car at 5:12 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Lincoln Street in Central Topeka. The officer was responding to a call for service when the […]
Defendant in weekend homicide case is returned to Junction City
Geary County Sheriff's authorities have reported that Deputies arrested Joshua J. Sturgis, Junction City, at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the County Detention Center. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault. The allegations stem from the shooting death of...
Fire in Riley County engulfs barn, costing $75,000 in damage
A barn fire did an estimated $75,000 worth of damage Wednesday morning in Riley County | KSNT.com
Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by car in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pedestrian who was struck by a car in Topeka on Wednesday morning has died, according to the Topeka Police Department. A new update on a pedestrian vs. car crash that happened at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes Topeka Boulevard, near 37th Street, was released by the TPD. In it, […]
KVOE
UPDATE: Non-life threatening injuries reported following two vehicle collision south of Emporia Wednesday morning.
Two vehicles were involved in a morning crash south of Emporia Wednesday. Emporia/Lyon County EMS, Olpe Fire and Lyon County Deputies were all called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road 90 roughly 8 miles south of Emporia around 8:20 am. According to Lyon County Deputy Jeff Rodriguez, 16-year-old Zoey Vogts was traveling northbound on K99 in a 1984 Chevrolet pickup truck.
UPDATE: Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is on the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday morning. The original call came in around 8:30 a.m. to southwest 37th and Topeka Boulevard, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. As of 9:15 a.m., the southbound lanes of Topeka are shut down. Topeka Police confirmed the woman […]
WIBW
Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
WIBW
Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.
Emporia gazette.com
Minor injuries reported after Wednesday morning wreck
Two drivers escaped serious injury after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning just north of Olpe. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Rodriguez, the accident occurred at 8:09 a.m. at Highway 99 and Road 90. Rodriquez said 16-year-old Zoey Vogts was traveling northbound on Hwy. 99, driving a 1984 red...
Riley County Arrest Report October 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COURTNEY MCLAURIN, 39, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $50,000. ZACHARY DEWAYNE TILTON, 34, Manhattan, Driving while suspended, 3rd or subsequent conviction; Bond $500.
b1047.com
National Night Out attracts large crowd at City Park
National Night Out was another big success as federal, state, and local first responders gathered at City Park Tuesday. The Riley County Police Department grilled and served up food. The 911 Center had a large monitor on display with actual Police, Fire, EMS, and Animal Control calls. The bottom half of the screen displayed new reports and complaints. Calls moved to the top half of the screen as they were dispatched. Riley County Police Department’s Communication Center Manager Tyler Siefkes says monitoring five different computer screens is just one of a dispatcher’s duties. He explained what it means to his agency to participate in National Night Out.
🎥: Early morning fire on W 60th destroys barn
RILEY COUNTY - Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters with Riley County Fire District #1 were called out to a structure fire in the 2700 block of West 60th Avenue, west of Manhattan. When crews arrived on scene, they found a large barn fully engulfed in fire. Fifteen volunteer firefighters...
News Channel Nebraska
Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
Kansas murder suspect captured after DWI arrest in Missouri
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide in Junction City have made an arrest. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located 38-year-old Justin J. Rose of Junction City suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the Geary Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
One of Topeka’s most dangerous intersections being renovated
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The intersection of 29th and Auburn Road has one of the highest rates of crashes in the state, according to county officials, and is getting a much-needed renovation. It’s part of a larger project to renovate the half-mile stretch of Auburn Road. The intersection will become a roundabout and make the road three […]
WIBW
KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A KBI investigation into the Junction City Police Department continues. The agency started looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June, those employees are on administrative leave. The KBI says former Linn County Attorney James Brun has been appointed as special prosecutor to review...
One dead in Junction City shooting
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday. Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to […]
Man arrested for downtown Junction City murder
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Following a shooting Saturday night law enforcement conducted an investigation and identified the man they believe is responsible for the death of Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City. Police have identified Joshua Sturgis, 34, of Junction City, and charged him with 2nd-degree murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault. The […]
WIBW
Marysville Police hunt for pair of stolen dirt bikes
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville Police are on the hunt for a pair of stolen dirt bikes. The Marysville Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 3, officials opened an investigation after two dirt bikes similar to that pictured were stolen. MPD noted that the two bikes are 2021 models...
Pedestrian struck by car on Topeka highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car on Sunday. A Chrysler Sebring was going east on Highway 24 near Rochester Road when a pedestrian ran into the road around noon Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old from […]
