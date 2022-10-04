Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
KOCO
Will Rogers World Airport announces plans to attract more vendors in new terminal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Will Rogers World Airport has announced plans to attract more vendors to a new terminal. Traveling can be a headache but the Will Rogers World Airport told their travelers to prepare for the landing of new retail stores and restaurants to help make their traveling days easier. Airport officials said business is booming with more travelers coming through the airport compared to last year.
familydestinationsguide.com
20 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK — Places to Go for Free!
In a big city such as OKC, it’s never a dull moment. Family-friendly activities, dining destinations, attractions, entertainment, and places to explore are virtually limitless. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t have a fun-filled day on a budget. There are loads of free things to do...
KOCO
Oklahoma City leaders plan to get rid of eyesore signs to make metro more attractive
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City leaders say they have a plan to make the metro more attractive. Their first step is to get rid of the eyesore signs that dot the horizon. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell spoke with the city planning director about those signs. Open the video player above for his full report.
KOCO
Pumpkin patches, haunted houses to check out this fall in Oklahoma
Okla. — Autumn is here, meaning Oklahomans are ready to celebrate the season. Oklahomans can get into the fall spirit by checking out these haunted houses, pumpkin patches or corn mazes in the area. Orr Family Farm. 14400 South Western Avenue in Oklahoma City. Open Sept. 24 through...
okcfox.com
Trick-or-Treat dates, times announced for OKC Metro area
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Several cities across the Oklahoma City metro area have announced their Halloween, trick-or-treating days and times. Oklahoma City, Moore, Norman, Mustang, Yukon, Edmond and more cities announced that they will be recognizing Monday, Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating in their area. Bricktown and...
405magazine.com
5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 6-9
Spooky season has finally begun! Check out some of the most exciting shows, gatherings and performances of the weekend in our first October roundup. Experience the first festivities of fall at the Myriad Botanical Gardens’ Pumpkinville. Back and better than ever, this year’s Halloween extravaganza includes displays of over 30,000 pumpkins, gourds and squashes in an array of spooky murals. Starting this weekend, visit the Children’s Garden to play handcrafted games, create art on pumpkins, grab goodies from magical vendors and more. Ride Mo’s Carousel or snag some tasty treats (without the tricks). Face painting and storytime with Glinda the Good Witch will take place Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month, so bring the kids along to enjoy the enchanted start of fall. 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Myriad Botanical Gardens, OKC.
KOCO
Hundreds of employees get to safety after fire sparks at OKC warehouse
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of people got to safety after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Oklahoma City. The fire was at a building in the 4000 block of Santa Fe Avenue, near Interstate 235 and Northeast 36th Street. Black smoke could be seen coming out of...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Fire crews on scene at NW OKC house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews are on scene of a house fire Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City after a fire in the fireplace got out of control. The fire started in a home near northwest 44th St. and north Villa Ave. There were six people in the house when the fire started but […]
Tractor-Trailer Loses Load Along I-35 Exit In OKC Metro
The exit from I-35 southbound to eastbound Turner Turnpike has been reopened after a crash blocked the roadway at approximately 1:03 p.m. Friday. A semitruck had rolled over on the curve, and scattered its cargo across the roadway, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. This is a developing story.
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’
Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
KOCO
Integris closing fertility clinic after nearly 40 years of helping Oklahomans become parents
OKLAHOMA CITY — After nearly 40 years of helping Oklahomans become parents, the Bennett Fertility Institute at Integris is closing, leaving limited options for local families who need treatments to have children. "Many, many patients have called us very disappointed, distressed," said Dr. Eli Reshef, a reproductive specialist at...
OKC VeloCity
Help the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma with the click of a button
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma was recently awarded $5,000 from ECI Insurance Agency as part of an ongoing fundraiser. The donation came as a result of ECI Insurance Agency receiving a 2022 Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance, which recognized the agency’s volunteerism with the food bank, as well as their commitment to making a positive community impact.
KTUL
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
city-sentinel.com
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
Chaos on Norman Public School bus causing concern
What appears to be chaos on a Norman Public School bus is allegedly causing some parents to now drive their kids to and from school each day.
OKC VeloCity
Roy Williams selected as one of 405's Living Legends
Greater Oklahoma City Chamber President and CEO, Roy Williams, has been named as one of three “Living Legends” by 405 Business. The recognition comes as part of the publication’s 2022 Purpose & Impact Awards, which celebrate Oklahoma City organizations, leaders, and companies committed to making positive impacts on the local region.
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
