Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Will Rogers World Airport announces plans to attract more vendors in new terminal

OKLAHOMA CITY — Will Rogers World Airport has announced plans to attract more vendors to a new terminal. Traveling can be a headache but the Will Rogers World Airport told their travelers to prepare for the landing of new retail stores and restaurants to help make their traveling days easier. Airport officials said business is booming with more travelers coming through the airport compared to last year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
familydestinationsguide.com

20 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK — Places to Go for Free!

In a big city such as OKC, it’s never a dull moment. Family-friendly activities, dining destinations, attractions, entertainment, and places to explore are virtually limitless. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t have a fun-filled day on a budget. There are loads of free things to do...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Pumpkin patches, haunted houses to check out this fall in Oklahoma

Okla. — Autumn is here, meaning Oklahomans are ready to celebrate the season. Oklahomans can get into the fall spirit by checking out these haunted houses, pumpkin patches or corn mazes in the area. Orr Family Farm. 14400 South Western Avenue in Oklahoma City. Open Sept. 24 through...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com

Trick-or-Treat dates, times announced for OKC Metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Several cities across the Oklahoma City metro area have announced their Halloween, trick-or-treating days and times. Oklahoma City, Moore, Norman, Mustang, Yukon, Edmond and more cities announced that they will be recognizing Monday, Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating in their area. Bricktown and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 6-9

Spooky season has finally begun! Check out some of the most exciting shows, gatherings and performances of the weekend in our first October roundup. Experience the first festivities of fall at the Myriad Botanical Gardens’ Pumpkinville. Back and better than ever, this year’s Halloween extravaganza includes displays of over 30,000 pumpkins, gourds and squashes in an array of spooky murals. Starting this weekend, visit the Children’s Garden to play handcrafted games, create art on pumpkins, grab goodies from magical vendors and more. Ride Mo’s Carousel or snag some tasty treats (without the tricks). Face painting and storytime with Glinda the Good Witch will take place Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month, so bring the kids along to enjoy the enchanted start of fall. 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Myriad Botanical Gardens, OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Will Rogers
KFOR

Fire crews on scene at NW OKC house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews are on scene of a house fire Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City after a fire in the fireplace got out of control. The fire started in a home near northwest 44th St. and north Villa Ave. There were six people in the house when the fire started but […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’

Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

Help the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma with the click of a button

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma was recently awarded $5,000 from ECI Insurance Agency as part of an ongoing fundraiser. The donation came as a result of ECI Insurance Agency receiving a 2022 Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance, which recognized the agency’s volunteerism with the food bank, as well as their commitment to making a positive community impact.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation

Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

Roy Williams selected as one of 405's Living Legends

Greater Oklahoma City Chamber President and CEO, Roy Williams, has been named as one of three “Living Legends” by 405 Business. The recognition comes as part of the publication’s 2022 Purpose & Impact Awards, which celebrate Oklahoma City organizations, leaders, and companies committed to making positive impacts on the local region.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

