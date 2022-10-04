ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

b1047.com

National Night Out attracts large crowd at City Park

National Night Out was another big success as federal, state, and local first responders gathered at City Park Tuesday. The Riley County Police Department grilled and served up food. The 911 Center had a large monitor on display with actual Police, Fire, EMS, and Animal Control calls. The bottom half of the screen displayed new reports and complaints. Calls moved to the top half of the screen as they were dispatched. Riley County Police Department’s Communication Center Manager Tyler Siefkes says monitoring five different computer screens is just one of a dispatcher’s duties. He explained what it means to his agency to participate in National Night Out.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Defendant in weekend homicide case is returned to Junction City

Geary County Sheriff's authorities have reported that Deputies arrested Joshua J. Sturgis, Junction City, at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the County Detention Center. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault. The allegations stem from the shooting death of...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A KBI investigation into the Junction City Police Department continues. The agency started looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June, those employees are on administrative leave. The KBI says former Linn County Attorney James Brun has been appointed as special prosecutor to review...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training. Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management. The health network said patients and...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. warns residents of emergency vehicle activity at care facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has warned residents that they may see emergency vehicles active at several long-term care facilities, but they should not be alarmed. Between Oct. 4 and 6, Shawnee County says its Department of Emergency Management and the Health Department - along with 19 long-term care facilities and hospitals - will conduct a community exercise with law enforcement officials.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
b1047.com

Two injured in separate weekend crashes in Riley County

Riley County Police responded to several incidents, including a pair of crashes over the weekend that required trips to the hospital for some. Among them was a rollover crash Saturday afternoon, near Tuttle Creek Blvd and Stockdale Park Road. Officers located 27-year-old Charlotte Velazquez, of Milford, inside her passenger car, which had struck a sign and rolled. She was transported to Via Christi for treatment of neck pain. Elsewhere on Friday, officers noted a motorcycle crash near 10th and Bluemont, involving 30-year-old Adam Rieger, of Manhattan, who was transported for a dislocated shoulder and broken arm.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
b1047.com

COVID-19 numbers continuing to stabilize in Riley County

For a second straight week, new COVID-19 infections in Riley County totaled 18, keeping the county in the moderate incidence category, with a score of 24.2 per 100,000 people. The figures don’t factor in at-home test results. Hospitalizations continue to be very low, with Ascension Via Christi reporting just...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

White Memorial Park added to city surplus following purchase request

A local businessman has put in a purchase request for White Memorial Park, Emporia City Commissioners heard Wednesday. Rick Mitchell sent a letter of inquiry for the park, located at 525 Merchant St., last month. He purchased the former Emporia Gazette building, located at 517 Merchant St., in January, and hopes to expand his development into the park area.
EMPORIA, KS
Little Apple Post

🎥: Early morning fire on W 60th destroys barn

RILEY COUNTY - Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters with Riley County Fire District #1 were called out to a structure fire in the 2700 block of West 60th Avenue, west of Manhattan. When crews arrived on scene, they found a large barn fully engulfed in fire. Fifteen volunteer firefighters...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report October 5

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COURTNEY MCLAURIN, 39, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $50,000. ZACHARY DEWAYNE TILTON, 34, Manhattan, Driving while suspended, 3rd or subsequent conviction; Bond $500.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway

JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
MCPHERSON, KS
b1047.com

Junction City man arrested after leaving the scene of a crash

A Junction City man was arrested Tuesday after reportedly leaving the scene of a crash on Skyway Drive. Riley County Police say 38-year-old David Lingle II was located in the 2600 block of Eureka Terrace following the Tuesday crash. Officers located Lingle’s 2015 sport utility vehicle had ramped off the road and flipped into the ditch. A witness reported seeing him run away from the scene.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

One dead in Junction City shooting

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday. Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested for downtown Junction City murder

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Following a shooting Saturday night law enforcement conducted an investigation and identified the man they believe is responsible for the death of Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City. Police have identified Joshua Sturgis, 34, of Junction City, and charged him with 2nd-degree murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault. The […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Firefighters battle East Topeka house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is responding to a house fire in East Topeka on Tuesday. According to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl, a single-family residence is caught on fire at 726 SE Lawrence St. It is not known currently if anyone has been injured or what the extent of the fire is. […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Oct. 5

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are available. Daniel Hudson, Failure to appear, Arrested 10/4. Sharita Harris, Failure to appear,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

One of Topeka’s most dangerous intersections being renovated

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The intersection of 29th and Auburn Road has one of the highest rates of crashes in the state, according to county officials, and is getting a much-needed renovation. It’s part of a larger project to renovate the half-mile stretch of Auburn Road. The intersection will become a roundabout and make the road three […]
TOPEKA, KS

