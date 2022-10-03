ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Idrees’s short life to be remembered by mother’s London Marathon fundraiser

A mother of three will remember her much-loved baby son who died after being born with a heart defect when she runs her first London Marathon on Sunday.Sanam Saleh, 35, from Blackburn, Lancashire, had three miscarriages before she became pregnant with Idrees in 2014.Sanam and husband Abu were “really excited” but the 20-week scan revealed their baby was a little boy with a rare condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) where the left side of the heart does not develop properly and cannot pump blood efficiently.“After the initial shock where it almost felt like grieving, Abu and I decided...
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit cat sets Guinness record for tallest living domestic cat

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A cat in Farmington Hills set the Guinness World Record for the tallest living domestic cat in the world.Fenrir is a Savannah cat, measured an astonishing 47.83 cm (18.83 in) on 29 January 2021. Savannah cats are a cross between a domestic cat and a serval, a medium-sized wild African cat.Officials say that even though Savannah cats are descend from wild cats, Fenrir is tall for the breed.Fenrir is one inch taller than average-sized Savannah cats, which measure 14 and 17 inches. Dr. William John Powers, a physician and HIV specialist and Fenrir's owner...
People

London Marathon Runner, 36, Dies After Collapsing Three Miles from Finish Line

The runner, a 36-year-old man from Southeast England, collapsed at the 23-mile mark, organizers said A male runner competing in the London Marathon on Sunday died after collapsing just three miles from the finish line. According to the event's organizers, a 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed 23 miles into the 26.2-mile-long course. "A 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed between mile 23 and 24 and, although he received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance was on the scene within three minutes, he died later in hospital,"...
BBC

Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature

A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
Daily Mail

'I'm a prisoner in my own body': BBC 2 documentary shows heartbreaking moment wife of rugby league star Rob Burrow, who has motor neurone disease, helps him swim - as he vows to fight to his 'last breath'

Former Leeds Rhino rugby star Rob Burrow, whose life has been devastated by motor neurone disease, says living with the degenerative disease is like being 'a prisoner in your own body'. Father-of-three Rob, 40, who was diagnosed in December 2019 - when doctors warned he may only have two years...
Daily Mail

How much conwoman Melissa Caddick's hairdresser and part-time DJ husband was paid for his Channel Seven interview - as the eye-watering sum is revealed during inquest into her mysterious disappearance

Melissa Caddick's husband has denied ever lying about his wife's disappearance but agreed at her inquest that his inconsistent statements were inaccurate and he had misdescribed events. Anthony Koletti, appearing in the NSW Coroner's Court, was taken to police statements, interviews, court documents and a $150,000 paid spot on 7News'...
Sports
BBC

Gold coins hidden in 7th Century found in wall

Archaeologists in Israel say 44 pure gold coins dating to the 7th Century have been found hidden in a wall at a nature reserve. Weighing about 170g, the hoard found at the Hermon Stream (Banias) site was hidden during the Muslim conquest of the area in 635, experts estimated. They...
The Independent

London Marathon charity of the year urges runners to help beat childhood cancer

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Children’s Charity said it wants runners to help it beat childhood cancer as it was revealed as the good cause of the year for the 2023 London Marathon.The marathon will return to its traditional spring slot next year with the ballot for a place in the April 23 race open until 9pm on Friday October 7.GOSH Charity hopes to raise £3.5 million through the partnership to help beat childhood cancer and launched its Run it. Beat It campaign to inspire runners across the UK to joinâ¯TeamGOSH.📣 We have a HUGE announcement!We're thrilled to announce that...
Daily Mail

'They did the Queen and nation proud': Calls grow for Her Majesty's pallbearers to be given MBEs after their 'faultless composure' during nerve-wracking funeral

Military leaders, politicians and celebrities have backed calls for the Queen's faultless pallbearers to receive medals. The Grenadier Guards who carried the Queen's coffin into Westminster Abbey and St George's Chapel showed incredible composure throughout the ceremonies. Watched by the wellwishers who lined the streets of London and Windsor –...
POPSUGAR

Yalemzerf Yehualaw Makes History as Youngest Woman to Win London Marathon Despite "Painful" Fall

After tripping over an inconspicuous speed bump midrace, the odds were not looking good for Ethiopian runner Yalemzerf Yehualaw at the London Marathon this Sunday. The stumble not only left her hurting but also cost the 23-year-old precious time, leaving her about 25 meters behind the rest of her competitors (per the Guardian's estimate) — and she still had six long miles ahead of her. Yet, in a major comeback, Yehualaw still managed to cross the finish line first, officially becoming the youngest woman to win the London Marathon. Yehualaw ended up finishing the race in two hours, 17 minutes, and 25 seconds, setting a new Ethiopian record, as well as the fastest debut time in the history of the women's race. (FTR, that breaks down to 5:15/mile.)
BBC

Proscovia Peace: Netball has provided meaning to Uganda captain's life

From playing barefoot, surviving being poisoned and growing up in a country that discouraged women's sports, netball has helped provide meaning to Proscovia Peace's life. As the Uganda captain prepares to lead her side in a three-match series against England, she has been reflecting on her journey. Avoiding teenage pregnancy...
BBC

Commemorative lifeboat named after Prince Philip to arrive in Wells

A lifeboat named after the late Duke of Edinburgh will arrive at its new station on Saturday. The Shannon class lifeboat will be based at Wells Quay in Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk. The boat also commemorates 15,000 people whose loved ones donated to the RNLI in order for their names to feature...
U.K.

