Baby Idrees’s short life to be remembered by mother’s London Marathon fundraiser
A mother of three will remember her much-loved baby son who died after being born with a heart defect when she runs her first London Marathon on Sunday.Sanam Saleh, 35, from Blackburn, Lancashire, had three miscarriages before she became pregnant with Idrees in 2014.Sanam and husband Abu were “really excited” but the 20-week scan revealed their baby was a little boy with a rare condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) where the left side of the heart does not develop properly and cannot pump blood efficiently.“After the initial shock where it almost felt like grieving, Abu and I decided...
Metro Detroit cat sets Guinness record for tallest living domestic cat
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A cat in Farmington Hills set the Guinness World Record for the tallest living domestic cat in the world.Fenrir is a Savannah cat, measured an astonishing 47.83 cm (18.83 in) on 29 January 2021. Savannah cats are a cross between a domestic cat and a serval, a medium-sized wild African cat.Officials say that even though Savannah cats are descend from wild cats, Fenrir is tall for the breed.Fenrir is one inch taller than average-sized Savannah cats, which measure 14 and 17 inches. Dr. William John Powers, a physician and HIV specialist and Fenrir's owner...
London Marathon Runner, 36, Dies After Collapsing Three Miles from Finish Line
The runner, a 36-year-old man from Southeast England, collapsed at the 23-mile mark, organizers said A male runner competing in the London Marathon on Sunday died after collapsing just three miles from the finish line. According to the event's organizers, a 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed 23 miles into the 26.2-mile-long course. "A 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed between mile 23 and 24 and, although he received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance was on the scene within three minutes, he died later in hospital,"...
Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature
A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
'I'm a prisoner in my own body': BBC 2 documentary shows heartbreaking moment wife of rugby league star Rob Burrow, who has motor neurone disease, helps him swim - as he vows to fight to his 'last breath'
Former Leeds Rhino rugby star Rob Burrow, whose life has been devastated by motor neurone disease, says living with the degenerative disease is like being 'a prisoner in your own body'. Father-of-three Rob, 40, who was diagnosed in December 2019 - when doctors warned he may only have two years...
The father who helped his son cross the finish line at the Olympics has died
A torn hamstring left sprinter Derek Redmond painfully limping through the last 200 meters at the 1992 Summer Olympics. Then his father Jim emerged to help him cross the finish line, together.
St Bernadette: The religious relics drawing crowds across the country
Thousands of people have visited a Yorkshire cathedral to see the relics of of a 19th Century saint who is said to have seen the Virgin Mary. BBC News spoke to people who had made the trip to Leeds Cathedral to see the remains of St Bernadette to find out what drove them to attend.
How much conwoman Melissa Caddick's hairdresser and part-time DJ husband was paid for his Channel Seven interview - as the eye-watering sum is revealed during inquest into her mysterious disappearance
Melissa Caddick's husband has denied ever lying about his wife's disappearance but agreed at her inquest that his inconsistent statements were inaccurate and he had misdescribed events. Anthony Koletti, appearing in the NSW Coroner's Court, was taken to police statements, interviews, court documents and a $150,000 paid spot on 7News'...
Gold coins hidden in 7th Century found in wall
Archaeologists in Israel say 44 pure gold coins dating to the 7th Century have been found hidden in a wall at a nature reserve. Weighing about 170g, the hoard found at the Hermon Stream (Banias) site was hidden during the Muslim conquest of the area in 635, experts estimated. They...
Tony Hickmott: Autistic man to be released after 21 years in hospital
An autistic man who has been held in a secure hospital for 21 years has been told he can finally go home. Tony Hickmott, 45, was sectioned after he had a mental health crisis in 2001, and despite a long fight by his family, he has not been released since.
London Marathon charity of the year urges runners to help beat childhood cancer
Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Children’s Charity said it wants runners to help it beat childhood cancer as it was revealed as the good cause of the year for the 2023 London Marathon.The marathon will return to its traditional spring slot next year with the ballot for a place in the April 23 race open until 9pm on Friday October 7.GOSH Charity hopes to raise £3.5 million through the partnership to help beat childhood cancer and launched its Run it. Beat It campaign to inspire runners across the UK to joinâ¯TeamGOSH.📣 We have a HUGE announcement!We're thrilled to announce that...
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
Hans Niemann 'likely cheated' in more than 100 games, investigation finds
A chess player at the centre of a cheating row gripping the game "likely" cheated in more than 100 games online, according to an investigation. Hans Niemann has been accused by world champion Magnus Carlsen of cheating, though no evidence has been presented. Now an investigation by Chess.com says it...
Alex Scott is announced as Children In Need 2022 presenter as she joins Jason Manford to host BBC show
Children In Need has announced its presenters as it prepares for its return on November 18. And on Monday, Alex Scott was been announced as a presenter for this years BBC show, as she returns for her third year. The former footballer, 37, will join comedian Jason Manford, Ade Adepitan...
The wearing of kilts and tartan was once banned in Scotland
The Dress Act of 1746 made wearing the Highland dress including the kilt illegal in Scotland. The Dress Act came to the fore because of the Jacobite uprising that occurred between 1689 and 1746.
'They did the Queen and nation proud': Calls grow for Her Majesty's pallbearers to be given MBEs after their 'faultless composure' during nerve-wracking funeral
Military leaders, politicians and celebrities have backed calls for the Queen's faultless pallbearers to receive medals. The Grenadier Guards who carried the Queen's coffin into Westminster Abbey and St George's Chapel showed incredible composure throughout the ceremonies. Watched by the wellwishers who lined the streets of London and Windsor –...
2% of the world's rarest zebras wiped out in Kenya's relentless drought
Animal carcasses rotting on the ground -- including giraffes and livestock -- have become a common sight in northern Kenya, where unprecedented dry spells are chipping away at already depleted food and water resources.
Yalemzerf Yehualaw Makes History as Youngest Woman to Win London Marathon Despite "Painful" Fall
After tripping over an inconspicuous speed bump midrace, the odds were not looking good for Ethiopian runner Yalemzerf Yehualaw at the London Marathon this Sunday. The stumble not only left her hurting but also cost the 23-year-old precious time, leaving her about 25 meters behind the rest of her competitors (per the Guardian's estimate) — and she still had six long miles ahead of her. Yet, in a major comeback, Yehualaw still managed to cross the finish line first, officially becoming the youngest woman to win the London Marathon. Yehualaw ended up finishing the race in two hours, 17 minutes, and 25 seconds, setting a new Ethiopian record, as well as the fastest debut time in the history of the women's race. (FTR, that breaks down to 5:15/mile.)
Proscovia Peace: Netball has provided meaning to Uganda captain's life
From playing barefoot, surviving being poisoned and growing up in a country that discouraged women's sports, netball has helped provide meaning to Proscovia Peace's life. As the Uganda captain prepares to lead her side in a three-match series against England, she has been reflecting on her journey. Avoiding teenage pregnancy...
Commemorative lifeboat named after Prince Philip to arrive in Wells
A lifeboat named after the late Duke of Edinburgh will arrive at its new station on Saturday. The Shannon class lifeboat will be based at Wells Quay in Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk. The boat also commemorates 15,000 people whose loved ones donated to the RNLI in order for their names to feature...
