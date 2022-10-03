After tripping over an inconspicuous speed bump midrace, the odds were not looking good for Ethiopian runner Yalemzerf Yehualaw at the London Marathon this Sunday. The stumble not only left her hurting but also cost the 23-year-old precious time, leaving her about 25 meters behind the rest of her competitors (per the Guardian's estimate) — and she still had six long miles ahead of her. Yet, in a major comeback, Yehualaw still managed to cross the finish line first, officially becoming the youngest woman to win the London Marathon. Yehualaw ended up finishing the race in two hours, 17 minutes, and 25 seconds, setting a new Ethiopian record, as well as the fastest debut time in the history of the women's race. (FTR, that breaks down to 5:15/mile.)

