The cost of renting an apartment is falling in some U.S. cities after reaching a record high in the first half of 2022.Between July and August, the national average asking price for a one-bedroom apartment fell 2.7% to $1,721, while rent for a two-bedroom dropped 2.4% to $2,054 according to Rent.com. The median rent in the nation's 50 largest cities fell to roughly $1,771 in August, according to Realtor.com.Those declines are in stark contrast to 2021, when some cities saw rent hikes of up to 25%. The drops also suggest that a once white-hot rental market has hit a ceiling, economists said. "I wouldn't...

