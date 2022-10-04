ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Money

10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse

More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
CBS Sacramento

3 reasons rent is starting to dip in some U.S. cities

The cost of renting an apartment is falling in some U.S. cities after reaching a record high in the first half of 2022.Between July and August, the national average asking price for a one-bedroom apartment fell 2.7% to $1,721, while rent for a two-bedroom dropped 2.4% to $2,054 according to Rent.com. The median rent in the nation's 50 largest cities fell to roughly $1,771 in August, according to Realtor.com.Those declines are in stark contrast to 2021, when some cities saw rent hikes of up to 25%. The drops also suggest that a once white-hot rental market has hit a ceiling, economists said.  "I wouldn't...
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash

The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
Fatherly

This Map Shows The Cheapest States To Buy A House And We're Moving To Iowa

Over the past several years, the housing market has become increasingly unaffordable to families. Mortgage rates have skyrocketed while wages have remained flat, and then sprinkle in supply shortages, the pandemic, and inflation. It's a perfect brew for making owning a home seem legitimately impossible. But there's a new map that might help.
