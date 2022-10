The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Saturday, winning their first playoff series since the National League Division Series in 2010. The Phillies advance to the NLDS to face their division rival, the Atlanta Braves, in a best-of-five series with a trip to the National League Championship Series on the line.

