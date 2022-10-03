Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
arlingtonmagazine.com
What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
wpln.org
Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee
Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
nashvillelifestyles.com
The Annual Heritage Ball
On Saturday, October 1, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County held the most successful Heritage Ball in the forty-nine-year history of the annual fundraising event held at the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park. Guests arrived on the red carpet and were interviewed upon arrival. G Catering served an exquisite three course...
macaronikid.com
🍷 Win 4 Tickets To The Wine On The Water Festival October 15-16
Whether you'd like a day date with your significant other or a fun afternoon with girlfriends, the Wine on the Water Festival at Kurtz's Beach is the perfect outing!. Surrounded by some of the most beautiful Chesapeake Bay shoreline, celebrate a gorgeous day by the water with dozens of area wineries, culinary artists and master artisans.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville Bachelorettes: A New Must-See Documentary
While most people were learning to knit, solving puzzles, or cooking extravagant pies during lockdown, Nashville journalist and comedian Ben Oddo was Zoom interviewing dozens of bachelorettes across the country. All of these women had one thing in common: They were Nashville-bound, baby!. Somewhere between 4,000 to 5,000 bachelorette groups...
Parkway Deli, Shalla Restaurant & Bar Featured in the Washington Post’s Fall Dining Guide
The area’s restaurant scene continues to attract national attention and accolades due to its quality and diversity. Parkway Deli & Restaurant and Shalla Restaurant & Bar, both in Silver Spring, have been featured in the Washington Post’s Fall Dining Guide for 2022. Food critic Tom Sietsema wrote in...
Washingtonian.com
What to Order at Tatte, Maman, and DC’s Other Fancy Out-of-Town Bakeries
Area locations: The bakery made its local debut in the West End in 2020 and expanded quickly. There are now five more cafes in the District—the latest is in upper Northwest’s City Ridge development—as well as locations in Clarendon and Bethesda. Coming soon: Cafes in Old Town...
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Johnathon Schaech
WHAT IS ONE THING MOST PEOPLE DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU?. I’ve jumped out of an airplane over 30 times. (With a parachute) My marriage of nine years to Julie Solomon, and our two children, Lily Jo and Camden. WHAT ORGANIZATIONS ARE YOU AFFILIATED WITH AND WHY ARE THEY...
hyattsvillewire.com
WETA Highlights Three Route 1 Restaurants For Their ‘Signature’ Dishes
Three restaurants on the Route 1 corridor have been featured on the first season of WETA’s “Signature Dish” TV show this year. The locally produced show features host Seth Tillman visiting dining hot spots around the greater D.C. area to learn about their one “must-have” menu item.
californianewswire.com
The Story of the Orange Dress: Ashburn-Based Private Chef Turned Heads at her Wedding in Local Berryville, VA
ASHBURN, Va., Oct 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
baltimorebeat.com
Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland
Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
tmpresale.com
All-Star Comedy Reunion in Baltimore, MD Jan 7th, 2023 – presale code
We have the latest most current All-Star Comedy Reunion presale code!! This is a great chance for you to get tickets to see All-Star Comedy Reunion ahead of the public. You won’t want to miss All-Star Comedy Reunion’s concert in Baltimore do you? We believe that tickets will sell fast quickly when they go on sale: during the presale you can order your tickets in advance of they become sold out.
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
WTOP
Simply the Best: National Theatre stages Broadway’s ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’
After earning 12 Tony Award nominations on Broadway in 2020, the North American tour of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” arrives at National Theatre from Oct. 4-23. “‘Tina: The Turner Musical’ is coming to D.C. for the very first time,” actress Zurin Villanueva told WTOP. “We need y’all to come out, get on your feet and party-rock with us. … The life of Tina Turner is so grand that we need two people to accurately play her!”
tysonsreporter.com
Tysons Galleria’s CinéBistro theater postpones opening again
CMX CinéBistro has now taken its Tysons Galleria premiere off the release calendar. Initially set to launch in September, the dine-in movie theater later announced that its grand opening would be delayed to Oct. 14. However, CMX Cinemas now says that timing won’t work either, and no new date...
williamsonhomepage.com
Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes
About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Alexandria Home That Pre-Dates the Declaration of Independence
Northern Virginia is full of history and it’s probably safe to say this 252-year-old home has seen its fair share. We know that the entire region is full of history, but it’s not often that you can own a piece of that history for yourself. That’s unless you become the new owner of the home at 304 N. Pitt St. in Alexandria.
trazeetravel.com
Museum Of Illusions Opening Soon in Washington, D.C.
Museum of Illusions Washington D.C. opens its doors this fall in CityCenterDC, offering an original, educational and Instagram-able experience. The installations are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the grand opening. Guests have the opportunity to interact with these hands-on experiences. The Museum of...
Baltimore Times
Culinary Arts Take Center Stage at Strathmore
Food and beverage return to Strathmore’s venues with creative upgrades and a new chef. (NORTH BETHESDA, MD) – Beginning this month, Strathmore will once again provide expansive dining options before performances in its venues. Supported by new hospitality partner Sodexo Live! and under the leadership of a new chef, the food and beverage experience for patrons at Strathmore’s Music Center and AMP will be customized to the season and event – “a perfect culinary harmony.”
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore native ‘Mama Cass’ Elliot posthumously awarded star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Forty-eight years after her death, Baltimore native “Mama Cass” Elliot got a posthumous star Monday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony led by her daughter, Owen Elliot-Kugell, and sister, Leah Kunkel. It happened, appropriately, on a “Monday, Monday.”. Elliot rose to fame as a...
