Read full article on original website
Related
adairvoice.com
Silent Tour offers interesting characters
A large crowd came out Monday night for the annual Silent City Tour, a walking tour through Columbia Cemetery. John Stewart (Mike Watson) was the first stop for visitors. Stewart was a cabinet maker and businessman in Adair County from 1798-1852. Sallie Alexander Baker (Leeann Jessee) stopped by the cemetery...
adairvoice.com
One dies in collision Wednesday
A Columbia woman died Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Burkesville St. and Veterans Memorial Bypass. Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to the call. According to witnesses, the accident occurred when Sandra Dotson, 58, of Columbia drove through the intersection on a red light. She was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger southbound on Burkesville St.
adairvoice.com
Downtown Days schedule, Oct. 7-8
5:30 p.m. – Columbia Baptist Church Corn Hole Tournament Registration – Public Square 6 p.m. No Deceit – Country – Main Stage. 6 p.m. – Columbia Baptist Church Corn Hole Tournament – Public Square. 7:30 p.m. County Wide – Country/Southern Rock – Main Stage...
Comments / 0