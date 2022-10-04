Here’s your chance to breathe in some crisp fall air and get a quick, free, fun workout in. Check out the AARP Sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park organized by FitLot in Worcester. It’s open to everyone. AARP helped to put the park up in 2020 to celebrate our 60th Anniversary. AARP wanted to give back to the communities we serve by making a gift that would improve the quality of life for the approximate 38 million AARP members living in the U.S. AARP donated one park to every state. Worcester is home to the Massachusetts park. While the park is by the Worcester Senior Center, it is open to all ages.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO