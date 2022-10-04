Read full article on original website
Related
aarp.org
Music: Join a Jam (No Jelly)!
Grab some “found sounds” from around the house and get ready to make music!. Join AARP Arizona and attendees from across the U.S. for a FREE virtual event on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET | 12:00 p.m. CT | 11:00 a.m. MT | 10:00 a.m. PT - AARP membership not required.
aarp.org
AARP Volunteering
As a Smart DriverTEK Workshop Presenter, you'll be helping mature drivers in your community to learn about new vehicle safety technology..
aarp.org
The AARP Minute: October 6, 2022
In today's "AARP Minute," surprising benefits of getting a flu vaccine, plus how to use an entire pumpkin in the kitchen.
aarp.org
AARP MA Celebrates Worcester Fitness Park
Here’s your chance to breathe in some crisp fall air and get a quick, free, fun workout in. Check out the AARP Sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park organized by FitLot in Worcester. It’s open to everyone. AARP helped to put the park up in 2020 to celebrate our 60th Anniversary. AARP wanted to give back to the communities we serve by making a gift that would improve the quality of life for the approximate 38 million AARP members living in the U.S. AARP donated one park to every state. Worcester is home to the Massachusetts park. While the park is by the Worcester Senior Center, it is open to all ages.
Comments / 0