Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Meet the Gang of Seamstresses: Sewing easily accessible shirts for cancer patients
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Supporting cancer patients can be done in a variety of ways, but sometimes it's as simple as a shirt. Dayton 24/7 Now's Megan O’Rourke was able to meet Patricia Cochran, self proclaimed "gang leader" of the "gang of seamstresses." When one of her friends...
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton announces $800,000 in investments two local non-profits
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following the City Commission's approval of the contracts, the City of Dayton has revealed the most recent investments made with Dayton Recovery Plan funds. A $500,000 donation to the Ronald McDonald House and a $300,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton will assist...
dayton247now.com
Miami Valley Hospital hosts celebration for trauma survivors
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday evening, a special celebration was held inside the Marriott at the University of Dayton, for survivors of trauma. The survivors share a special bond as they were all treated by Miami Valley Hospital‘s Level I Trauma Center. The honorees included Travis Osborne, Neesha...
dayton247now.com
Sheriff: 15-year-old Greene County teen found safe
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF -- A Greene County teen missing since Monday evening has been located, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff deputies said 15-year old Catherine Washington was located Tuesday evening and is safely back with family. The sheriff's office said it wants to thank everyone for their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Dayton will get rid of ShotSpotter due to cost, new state gun law, and police response
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In 2023, Dayton’s ShotSpotter system will go dark. It went live in 2019 despite opposition from some. Dayton 24/7 Now’s Mamie Bah asked, “I know a few years ago, you were among a group of citizens who weren’t really for this technology. Did you think when it came time to renew this contract years later, this would be the outcome?”
dayton247now.com
Law enforcement agencies receiving ninth round of crime reduction grant awards
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ten local law enforcement organizations will share a total of $12.3 million to assist in preventing and looking into violent crime in their neighborhoods. The grants are part of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program's ninth round, according to a release from Ohio Governor Mike...
dayton247now.com
Humane Society, Jeff Schmitt Auto hold annual Car RUFFle for animals in need
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has partnered with Jeff Schmitt Auto Group to bring back their annual Car RUFFle. The raffle supports the animals in need at the Humane Society. One lucky person will win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport during the drawing, which will...
dayton247now.com
Missing Greene County girl found safe
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) - A girl reported missing from the Beavercreek Township area has been found. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said Danasia Johnson-Dennis, 17, was located safe Tuesday afternoon. Authorities continue to search for 15-year-old Catherine "Nova" Washington who has been reported missing since 6 p.m. Monday. Call Xenia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Meet the top-ranked Dayton-area public elementary schools
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Elementary schools are the first steppingstone of many down the pathway of a child’s general education. A child’s years in elementary school are a time for foundational learning to expand on in middle school and high school as well as an introduction to potential lifelong friendships.
dayton247now.com
Family of child struck in a hit-and-run want bus safety improved and roadways fixed
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An 8 and 5-year-old were struck in a hit-and-run incident this afternoon on Hillcrest Avenue. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said those children were getting off a school bus before the accident. “Deputies arrived at the scene and found two juveniles were crossing the street and...
dayton247now.com
Family of two murder victims demand answers from Dayton Police after domestic dispute
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, the family of 31-year-old, Aisha Nelson, and her 6-year-old daughter, Harper Monroe, are talking publicly. It's been almost 4 months since Dayton Police found the mom and daughter dead in their Burleigh Avenue home after a welfare check and multiple domestic violence calls to the police.
dayton247now.com
Gem City Market stops accepting WIC, leaving new moms in a tough position
DAYTON, Oh (WKEF)- Gem City Market has stopped accepting WIC benefits. Community members believe this now puts expecting mothers and new mothers in a difficult situation. Community Programs Manager, Morgan Hood, said Gem City Market services 300 to 500 people daily in the heart of Dayton's once food desert on the west side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Coroner identifies 18-year-old found dead in Fairfield hotel, rules death a homicide
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner released the name of the 18-year-old found dead in a Fairfield hotel and ruled his death a homicide. Fairfield Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Business Park Drive shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.
dayton247now.com
City turned state initiative would make hooning a misdemeanor, bill to be introduced soon
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- This week, legislation will be introduced to tackle reckless driving. It’s what claimed the life of 31-year-old Allison Oliver, just a day after her birthday. “So, it’s been devastating for her mother, her siblings, her brother, and her sister,” said Larry Coleman, Oliver's grandfather....
dayton247now.com
Courageous Beauty helps cancer patients look and feel their best
Dayton 24/7 Now is teaming up with the experts at Kettering Health to raise awareness about breast cancer and the services they offer to those on their cancer journey. Anchor Megan O’Rourke was able to go inside one class, called Courageous Beauty, giving patients lots of helpful information and, often, a boost in confidence, too.
dayton247now.com
Want to Make a Difference in a Five Rivers MetroPark
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Would you like to make a difference in the world around you? Five Rivers MetroParks is hosting is annual fall service day Saturday, Oct. 22, for Make A Difference Day. MetroParks said people of all ages can work at more than 18 sites throughout the Dayton...
dayton247now.com
Dayton to stop using ShotSpotter technology
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- ShotSpotter in Dayton will be no more. The City of Dayton said late Tuesday it would not renew the contract for the technology, which can help locate gunshots within a certain area. The city had been using the technology in a 3-mile radius in northwest Dayton...
dayton247now.com
Ohio Task Force 1 impacted indirectly by local agencies staffing issues
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 is going through some changes. “A lot of our team members have retired, and we are going through a rebuilding phase,” said Jim O’Connor, Task Force Leader. The search and rescue team is feeling the impacts of the great resignation.
dayton247now.com
Dayton family mourning the loss of 40-year-old mother who passed away during Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to climb with more than 100 people confirmed dead. This death toll makes Hurricane Ian one of the deadliest hurricanes to hit the state of Florida in decades. Among those victims was Nishelle Harris-Miles, a 40-year-old mother from Dayton....
dayton247now.com
Village of Covington pledges funds for playground equipment at new park
COVINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Playground equipment will be purchased for Schoolhouse Park after a contribution was pledged by the Village of Covington on Tuesday. Village administrator Kyle Hinkelman said $108,000 from the Carl & Edith Felger Memorial Trust Fund will go towards the project. The funds will be spread over a two-year period.
Comments / 0