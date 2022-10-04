ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

dayton247now.com

City of Dayton announces $800,000 in investments two local non-profits

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following the City Commission's approval of the contracts, the City of Dayton has revealed the most recent investments made with Dayton Recovery Plan funds. A $500,000 donation to the Ronald McDonald House and a $300,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton will assist...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Miami Valley Hospital hosts celebration for trauma survivors

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday evening, a special celebration was held inside the Marriott at the University of Dayton, for survivors of trauma. The survivors share a special bond as they were all treated by Miami Valley Hospital‘s Level I Trauma Center. The honorees included Travis Osborne, Neesha...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Sheriff: 15-year-old Greene County teen found safe

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF -- A Greene County teen missing since Monday evening has been located, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff deputies said 15-year old Catherine Washington was located Tuesday evening and is safely back with family. The sheriff's office said it wants to thank everyone for their...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton will get rid of ShotSpotter due to cost, new state gun law, and police response

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In 2023, Dayton’s ShotSpotter system will go dark. It went live in 2019 despite opposition from some. Dayton 24/7 Now’s Mamie Bah asked, “I know a few years ago, you were among a group of citizens who weren’t really for this technology. Did you think when it came time to renew this contract years later, this would be the outcome?”
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Law enforcement agencies receiving ninth round of crime reduction grant awards

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ten local law enforcement organizations will share a total of $12.3 million to assist in preventing and looking into violent crime in their neighborhoods. The grants are part of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program's ninth round, according to a release from Ohio Governor Mike...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Missing Greene County girl found safe

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) - A girl reported missing from the Beavercreek Township area has been found. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said Danasia Johnson-Dennis, 17, was located safe Tuesday afternoon. Authorities continue to search for 15-year-old Catherine "Nova" Washington who has been reported missing since 6 p.m. Monday. Call Xenia...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Meet the top-ranked Dayton-area public elementary schools

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Elementary schools are the first steppingstone of many down the pathway of a child’s general education. A child’s years in elementary school are a time for foundational learning to expand on in middle school and high school as well as an introduction to potential lifelong friendships.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Gem City Market stops accepting WIC, leaving new moms in a tough position

DAYTON, Oh (WKEF)- Gem City Market has stopped accepting WIC benefits. Community members believe this now puts expecting mothers and new mothers in a difficult situation. Community Programs Manager, Morgan Hood, said Gem City Market services 300 to 500 people daily in the heart of Dayton's once food desert on the west side.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Courageous Beauty helps cancer patients look and feel their best

Dayton 24/7 Now is teaming up with the experts at Kettering Health to raise awareness about breast cancer and the services they offer to those on their cancer journey. Anchor Megan O’Rourke was able to go inside one class, called Courageous Beauty, giving patients lots of helpful information and, often, a boost in confidence, too.
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

Want to Make a Difference in a Five Rivers MetroPark

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Would you like to make a difference in the world around you? Five Rivers MetroParks is hosting is annual fall service day Saturday, Oct. 22, for Make A Difference Day. MetroParks said people of all ages can work at more than 18 sites throughout the Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton to stop using ShotSpotter technology

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- ShotSpotter in Dayton will be no more. The City of Dayton said late Tuesday it would not renew the contract for the technology, which can help locate gunshots within a certain area. The city had been using the technology in a 3-mile radius in northwest Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio Task Force 1 impacted indirectly by local agencies staffing issues

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 is going through some changes. “A lot of our team members have retired, and we are going through a rebuilding phase,” said Jim O’Connor, Task Force Leader. The search and rescue team is feeling the impacts of the great resignation.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Village of Covington pledges funds for playground equipment at new park

COVINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Playground equipment will be purchased for Schoolhouse Park after a contribution was pledged by the Village of Covington on Tuesday. Village administrator Kyle Hinkelman said $108,000 from the Carl & Edith Felger Memorial Trust Fund will go towards the project. The funds will be spread over a two-year period.
COVINGTON, OH

